Nine years had passed since Mark Cavendish last won at the Giro d’Italia, but somehow it felt like very little had changed between Brescia and Balatonfüred (Lake Balaton). He is older now, of course, but the speed somehow remains intact. His epitaph was written several times over in the years since, too, but that has served only to keep stoking the flame. Cavendish burns as intensely as he ever did.

CYCLING ・ 12 HOURS AGO