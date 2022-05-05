ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

2022 Levitt at the Falls Season Announced

By Natasha
 3 days ago
The first concert of 50 FREE shows at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls will take place on Friday, June 3rd. Live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening through Saturday, September 10th. June 3 - The Burroughs. June 4- The Cover Fold. June 9- Sonia De Los...

ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

