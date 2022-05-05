ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure BioSciences Signs Multi-Year Manufacturing Agreement; To Be First Product Commercially Sold Into Consumer Market Containing UST-Produced Nanoemulsion

By Kenneth Adams
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced that it has signed a multi-year development and manufacturing agreement with Safer Medical of Montana (“SMM”). This Agreement covers the development of final product formulations followed...

dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Montana State
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
Benzinga

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to Reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025 – Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Top 10 Players and Industry Outlook

“Prominent players in the NPWT devices market include Acelity L.P. Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), DeRoyal (US), Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co KG. (Germany), Medela LLC (Switzerland).”. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy...
Benzinga

One World Lithium Announces Termination of its Interest in the Salar Del Diablo Property Located in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - May 02, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL"), announces that due to the recent poor drilling results on its Salar del Diablo Property (the "Property") located in the State of Baja California, Mexico (For additional details see Company's press Release dated January 4, 2022) the Company has terminated its Letter of Intent with Energy Metals Discover Group ("EMDG"). Under the Termination Agreements with EMDG the Company has conveyed all of its right, title and earned interest in the Property. All the Parties agreed to release each other from any and all claims that they may have against each other to date and the Company would have no further rights title and earned interest in the Property.
Benzinga

Mingo Technologies chooses Dubai to continue building its Web3 Entities

Mingo has been formed to bring Web3 products to everyday people. Gibraltar-based Mingo Technologies announced on Thursday that it has obtained an NFT Marketplace licence to operate in Dubai via the DMCC. The company which has recently also partnered with recently retired heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury have chosen the...
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
Benzinga

Founder & CEO Of Eternity Connect, Nicolai Ivanov, Bags Solid Mountains Merchants Awards

The prestigious award was presented by the Bulgarian Businesses Association, in recognition of Ivanov’s exceptional leadership in taking his company to greater heights, despite the crushing effects of the global pandemic. Founder and CEO of Eternity Connect, Nicolai Ivanov, has been awarded the prestigious Solid Mountains Merchants Awards by...
Benzinga

R.I.S.E. Virtual Summit Keynotes Debut New Strategies To Empower Post-Pandemic Businesses

Elite service-providers share industry secrets that assist start-ups and existing family-owned companies to start, launch, and scale their dreams. MAY 6, 2022 – The R.I.S.E. Virtual Summit hosts eleven keynote speakers and three youth entrepreneurs who bring their “A-Games” for summit attendees. The presentations, trainings, and resources encourage attendees to focus on family empowerment, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. The networking opportunities and Q&A sessions allow attendees to experience professional interactions like never before. This premier event has attracted over 100 legacy-minded individuals and families who want to build generational wealth using family-friendly means.
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Completes Acquisition Of Thrive Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has completed its previously announced acquisition of TerraFarma Inc. (parent company of Thrive Cannabis) for aggregate initial consideration of $38 million paid in cash and Aurora common shares, and up to $30 million in potential earnout amounts, payable in cash, Aurora Shares or a combination of both, subject to Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of the transaction closing.
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
Benzinga

Gosh Finder Launched Crypto Projects And NFT Collections

On May 3rd, 2022, GOSH FINDER launched crypto projects and NFT collections. The influencers got real-time insights into the latest cryptocurrency projects, NFT collections and trending Crypto/NFT Influencers. With GOSH FINDER, they were able to get the inside scoop on what’s going on in the Crypto world and find the...
Benzinga

Arqit ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arqit Quantum, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arqit Quantum, Inc. ("Arqit" or the "Company") ARQQ in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 5, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 60,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $86,400, which is 16.49x the current floor price of 1.95211442 Ethereum ETH/USD ($86,400 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
