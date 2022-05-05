Pressure BioSciences Signs Multi-Year Manufacturing Agreement; To Be First Product Commercially Sold Into Consumer Market Containing UST-Produced Nanoemulsion
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced that it has signed a multi-year development and manufacturing agreement with Safer Medical of Montana (“SMM”). This Agreement covers the development of final product formulations followed...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0