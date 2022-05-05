Kim Kardashian Says Wedding No. 4 is On Her Mind: “One More Wedding”

She's got the blues. Two days after Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, the reality star, 33, was seen looking glum while being driven around Los Angeles by her mom, Tokyo Toni.In the photos from Tuesday, May 3, Chyna has a downcast look on her face as she sits in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes SUV. Her mom was much more animated and was gesturing with her hands.The model had sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's brood, as she believes they spread defamatory rumors about her in order to get her reality show Rob & Chyna...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO