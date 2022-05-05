Kim Kardashian Says Wedding No. 4 is On Her Mind: “One More Wedding”
Kim Kardashian already had her eyes on marriage. While the dust is settling on the dissolution of her marriage with Kanye West, Kim K states...thesource.com
Kim Kardashian already had her eyes on marriage. While the dust is settling on the dissolution of her marriage with Kanye West, Kim K states...thesource.com
She change husbands like diapers. Just be free and enjoy your family, career, and being a beautiful single woman with options. No need to jump from one commitment to another that will fail.
Back ur bus up girrrrrl!!! Take a good long hard look, take some time and search yourself, focus on raising your beautiful children alone, without subjecting them to your new marriage plans!!!
girl please stop and think about what you are doing. you are on train wreck and taking your kids with you. 😏.you sacrificed everything to have those kids,sacrifice,everything to raise them up around a healthy lifestyle, without men running in and out of there lives.
Comments / 96