Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge behind Lafayette, New Orleans on entrepreneurial cities list

By Julia-Claire Evans
Baton Rouge Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the pandemic, more people are embracing risk-taking, leading to a spike in entrepreneurship. In Louisiana, Lafayette and New Orleans are among the top 15 cities with the most entrepreneurs, while Baton Rouge is a distant 67th, according to a recently released report from Commodity.com,...

www.businessreport.com

99.9 KTDY

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Garth Brooks' Lively 'Callin' Baton Rouge' Performance at LSU Concert Registered as an Earthquake

Garth Brooks' latest performance literally left the audience shaking in their cowboy boots. The 60-year-old country legend performed a concert to more than 102,000 fans at Louisiana State University's Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and according to a professor at the college, movement in the venue registered as a small earthquake when he sang LSU's unofficial alma mater song, "Callin' Baton Rouge."
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
99.9 KTDY

State Police: Case of Missing Scott Woman Now Considered a Homicide

It's been two months since anyone has seen Ella Goodie. Now, Louisiana State Police are investigating her case as a homicide. Officials with LSP announced this new development Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, authorities said they made that decision based on "investigative techniques and witness statements." Goodie, a Scott resident,...
The Independent

Sheriff's corporal shot in 2016 Baton Rouge ambush dies

Nick Tullier, a Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the head and stomach during a July 2016 ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers during a summer of protests over the police killing of a Black man, died Thursday at age 47.Tullier's death was announced on the Facebook page of his father, James Tullier, and on a companion page dedicated to Tullier's effort to recover in the years since the shooting. They did not mention the cause of death, but Tullier had struggled for years to recover from the 2016 shooting.Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered...
WAFB.com

Massive fight forces lockdown at Central High School

Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Check out Disney on Ice at the Raising Cane's River Center this weekend. Updated: 1 hours ago. Organizers said you’ll be able to see...
99.9 KTDY

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight bit higher than seasonal averages.
