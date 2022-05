Google is apparently looking to revise the playlist UI for the mobile version of YouTube Music. Once the new UI is downloaded on your phone or tablet (whenever that is), you will see the name of the person who created the playlist along with the day that it was created. The name of the playlist is in a larger font with the description underneath it. And navigating the app is a bit easier as icons for download, add to library, play, share, and the three-dot overflow menu are all on one line making them easier to find.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 HOURS AGO