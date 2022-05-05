What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Daxton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals made Daxton Hill the pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

That pick was a mild surprise, as most mocks tabbed the Bengals as going after an offensive lineman or attacking either cornerback or the need for pass-rushers.

But what makes Hill such an intriguing pick is the fact he can play all over the field. Maybe he doesn’t see snaps at outside corner, but his ability to play both safety spots, nickel and more is something the team will use right away.

Add in some very rare athletic traits that mesh well with the film and it’s safe to say that scouting reports loved Hill.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Zierlein wrote the following while tabbing Hill in the “will eventually be a plus starter” category:

“Hybrid safety/nickel with an outstanding blend of speed, explosiveness and coverage versatility. Hill is a smooth, twitchy athlete who is unencumbered in his coverage movements. He’s rangy playing over the top, has the eyes and burst to play zone, and the oily hips and length to shade bigger slots in man coverage. He can trigger quickly downhill to cut off angles in run support but his play demeanor is more run-and-cover than run-and-hit near the line. Hill has premium athletic traits, enticing coverage talent and the ability to make plays on the ball from anywhere he is aligned. He’s sure to be a coveted target for defenses trapped in pass-happy divisions.”

B/R

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

B/R graded Hill as a second-round player:

“Hill is at his best when working in the intermediate to short area of the field and when he is allowed to play the game moving forward, with the play in front of him. His physical nature allows him to fit the run game as well as occasionally blitz.”

The Draft Network

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

TDN listed Hill as the 17th overall player:

“Daxton Hill is a versatile defender who has been very productive throughout his three-year tenure with the Wolverines. A highly touted recruit with NFL bloodlines, Hill stepped on campus with big expectations and has certainly lived up to them. Hill will align at various roles in the Michigan defense but he does his best work playing single-high safety or as a nickel defender in the slot. He is a smooth and efficient mover in coverage and has very good straight-line speed.”

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cummings wrote the following:

“Hill is an athletic safety who has shown consistent improvement on the field and increased his production every year. He possesses good upside and projects as a traditional free safety who can line up over the slot receiver.”

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Brugler ranked Hill as the second-best safety in the class:

“A three-year starter at Michigan, Hill lined up as the slot nickel in former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s man-zone scheme. His role and impact steadily grew each of the past three seasons in Ann Arbor, culminating in a standout 2021 season where he led the team in both passes defended and interceptions.Hill plays with the athletic twitch and transitional quickness to interchangeably play slot-man, deep safety or in the box and can just as easily lay licks in the run game as he can cover the slot fade. He displays the competitive temperament and awareness to smother in zone or man, although he can do a better job exploding through his target as a tackler or blitzer. Overall, Hill might not have elite size or length, but his versatile package of skills (athletic range, toughness, football IQ) make him the ideal nickel defender in today’s NFL. He should be a rookie starter as either a split safety or slot defender.”

PFF

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF had a second-round projection on Hill: