Today's D Brief: Tragedy and uncertainty in Mariupol; Belarus says invasion is dragging; Bargaining in Taipei; Caution in Berlin; And a bit more.
Select civilian evacuations from the besieged Ukrainian steel plant in Mariupol picked up again on Wednesday. The first civilians were allowed out on Sunday. But today Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy is calling for a much wider ceasefire in the vicinity of Mariupol in order to literally dig the survivors—including children—out of...www.defenseone.com
Comments / 0