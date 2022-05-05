ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Logan Wilson has amazing response to controversial Super Bowl call

By Bill Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXN0X_0fTzRGu100

The Cincinnati Bengals are back at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since their long flight back from Los Angeles after losing Super Bowl LVI.

And while the team is ready to move on and begin their run to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, there’s still talk about the previous Super Bowl, including that one controversial call against linebacker Logan Wilson.

That pass interference call that gave the Rams a fresh set of downs and ultimately led to the game-winning touchdown. While fans were understandably upset about the call, Wilson is taking the high road and understanding the officials’ side of things.

From ESPN’s Ben Baby:

Deep down, Wilson is probably still stinging over this and having to relive the events, but this is a very professional response from a budding star.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Espn#Bengals Lb Logan Wilson
The Spun

JJ Watt Names The College Football Program He Grew Up Rooting For

All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt may have grown up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. But, that doesn't he grew up rooting for the homestate Badgers. His fandom belonged to the Miami Hurricanes. Training at the Canes' facility Saturday, Watt reflected on his childhood love for the bad boys of college football. It’s...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Unlikely To Make The 2022 Final Roster

Part of the Cleveland Browns‘ master plan involves drafting players to eventually populate the whole roster. Andrew Berry’s one-year veteran contracts will ideally become a distant memory in a few short years. And they are off to a good start, with every member of the 2020 NFL Draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to another Colts legend

It feels weird to say it, but Matt Ryan is now the quarterback for a team other than the Falcons. After trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for the draft pick that turned into DeAngelo Malone, the Falcons have begun to move forward. All Falcons fans would agree that Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Peyton Manning's "Our" Comment Goes Viral: Fans React

Peyton Manning played for two different National Football League franchises during his career - the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. The legendary NFL quarterback now lives in the Denver area, though, and he recently referred to the Broncos as "our." Fans are loving it. "He's off to a fast...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

John Harbaugh: 2 CFB Programs Are "Built" Like NFL Teams

There’s always an adjustment period for rookies heading into the NFL. However, some prospects handle the transition from college to the pros better than others. With rookie minicamp underway, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed what it’s like coaching first-year players. Harbaugh revealed that rookies from Alabama...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Howell 'had a lot of support' in Seattle

The Seahawks were supposed to be in love with Desmond Ridder heading into the 2022 NFL draft. However, they had four chances to pick him and decided not to every time. Seattle also passed on all the other quarterbacks in this class. We have since learned that the team thought the consensus top QB prospect Malik Willis was “nowhere near” NFL-ready.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy