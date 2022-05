Shippers have a lot to think about as they manage their relationships with brokers and carriers, but they have been especially challenged during this period of high demand. It’s not just one thing, but all things – capacity shortages, fluctuations in freight market rates, insurance compliance issues and more. These are the problems and potential pitfalls that can affect any shipper. The good news is that there are ways for shippers to reduce these and other risks by deploying the right time-saving processes, so shippers can ensure they make the most of their time, every time.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO