Sioux Falls, SD

2022 Levitt at the Falls Season Announced

By Natasha
 3 days ago
The first concert of 50 FREE shows at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls will take place on Friday, June 3rd. Live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening through Saturday, September 10th. June 3 - The Burroughs. June 4- The Cover Fold. June 9- Sonia De Los...

Announcing the Return of Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk!

Downtown Sioux Falls is once again hosting the Spring Art & Wine Walk presented by Avera! This event is also part of the May First Friday celebration!. So in addition to all of the First Friday happenings, including free admission to the Washington Pavilion, 50% off of tickets to the State Theatre, shopping, food and drink specials - - the May Art & Wine Walk is making a live return this year!
Look At These Special Deals For Sioux Falls Teachers!

It's National Teacher's Week across the country! This week highlights all the teachers in our schools making an impact on children every day. Sometimes being a teacher is a thankless job. That's what makes this week so special. Teachers are important for so many reasons. They are shaping young minds...
Whatever Happened To Mickey Gilley?

According to a statement from his publicist, Gilley died "peacefully" on Saturday (May 7, 2022) in Branson, Mo., "with his family and close friends by his side." The country legend had just returned from the road, where he played 10 dates in April. He was 86 years old. KEEP READING.
Mickey Gilley Dead at 86

Mickey Gilley, who shot to country stardom with a string of iconic hits and helped launch the Urban Cowboy craze of the 1980s, has died. According to a statement from his publicist, Gilley died "peacefully" on Saturday (May 7) in Branson, Mo., "with his family and close friends by his side." The country legend had just returned from the road, where he played 10 dates in April. He was 86 years old.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Ranking All 20 of Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 Songs

There's never been a duo quite like Brooks & Dunn. Originally staking out separate careers as solo artists, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn formed a pair at the suggestion of Arista Records founder Tim DuBois in 1990 and became the most successful duo in country music history. Certified six-times platinum,...
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

