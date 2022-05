Downtown Sioux Falls is once again hosting the Spring Art & Wine Walk presented by Avera! This event is also part of the May First Friday celebration!. So in addition to all of the First Friday happenings, including free admission to the Washington Pavilion, 50% off of tickets to the State Theatre, shopping, food and drink specials - - the May Art & Wine Walk is making a live return this year!

