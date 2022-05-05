ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Worker Injured in 30-Foot Fall at Boston Construction Site

By Marc Fortier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in Boston on Thursday morning. Boston police said the incident was reported around 10:46 a.m. in the area of 100 East Canton St. Boston fire said a...

MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WCVB

Grand jury convened in case of woman charged in Boston Police officer's death

BOSTON — A grand jury has been convened in the case of a Mansfield woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston police officer. Karen Read, who is accused of hitting Officer John O'Keefe with her vehicle outside of a friend's house in Canton after a night of drinking, appeared Friday in Stoughton District Court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Acushnet woman attacked by dolphin while on vacation, leaving her with broken back

ACUSHNET, Mass. — It was a trip months in the making to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with kids and grandkids, and Janet and Steve Ferreira spared no expense. The Acushnet couple booked a family cruise that would take them to several Caribbean islands and Mexico, with several excursions along the way, including a swim with dolphins in Cozumel.
ACUSHNET, MA
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
BOW, NH
WCVB

Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman seriously injured when car goes off Merrimack, New Hampshire, highway into river spillway

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
RANDOLPH, MA

