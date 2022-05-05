ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, CA

Dixon May Fair Returns After 2-Year Break

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCPs9_0fTzITxB00

DIXON (CBS13) — The Dixon May Fair will kick-off for the first time in two years on Thursday.

This year’s event will include carnival rides, farm animals, and plenty of fried food. Music acts will also be featured every day of the fair.

Friday’s bull riding and Sunday’s demolition derby are already sold out, but Saturday’s tractor pull competition still has tickets available.

Admission to the fair is just $5.

The fair will run through Sunday at the Dixon Fairgrounds.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘We Have Something For Everyone This Season’: Concerts In The Park Returns Drawing Crowds To Cesar Chavez Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Music made a comeback in Sacramento Friday night as Concerts In The Park, the city’s longest-running music festival, returned after two years to Cesar Chavez Park. The festival is finding its footing after two years of silence. Those smooth sounds are just a small sampling of the 50 bands to come over the next 12 weeks. “We have rock, we have alternative, we have reggae, we have hip hop, we have something for everyone this season,” said Madelyne Smith, the community Manager of downtown Sacramento. Music lovers were eager to get their boogie on with great beats, beer, and even balloon...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Festival Fight: Changes To Beloved Gilroy Garlic Festival Causes Frustrations For Organizers

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The fight over a major California festival is causing a stink over who gets the garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival is being brought to Stockton this summer, now scheduled for August 13. However, the new promoter said he’s saving the beloved festival, not stealing it. Friday was the opening day of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival. The event is being promoted by Toni Noceti—the same promoter bringing the former Gilroy Garlic Festival to San Joaquin County. “It’s important to keep it going for the farmers for the community,” he said. But many Gilroy locals are asking: which community? “You can’t take the...
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin Asparagus Festival Kicks Off; Mother’s Day Weekend Full Of Events Across Valley

STOCKTON (CBS13) – From the Dixon May Fair to the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, this Mother’s Day weekend will be full of events across the region. The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival kicked off in Stockton at noon on Friday. There’s live music, carnival games, monster truck rides – along with all kinds of asparagus dishes, from fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream. It will run at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds all weekend. Concerts in the Park officially returns to downtown Sacramento on Friday evening as well. The popular event at Cesar Chavez Park features live bands and DJs, but it was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic. Organizers announced a slate of more than 50 bands that plan on performing over the course of 12 weeks. It will run through July 29. The Dixon May Fair also kicked off on Thursday to a large crowd. That event will run through Sunday at the Dixon Fairgrounds.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Longest-running outdoor music festival in Sacramento resumes

After a two-year reprieve, Concerts in the Park will resume, bringing live music back to downtown Sacramento Friday evenings, May 6 through July 29. Always fun and free, Concerts in the Park is the longest-running, outdoor music festival in Sacramento that showcases the talents of local and national bands, artists and DJs at Cesar Chavez Park (9th and J streets) in downtown Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy