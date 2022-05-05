ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Prey will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ztpjt_0fTzIRBj00

Thursdays are difficult. It’s the end of the week, but there’s still one more day until you can kick back and relax. Mixed emotions, for sure. If nothing else, at least Thursday also gives us freebies off of Epic’s storefront.

This week, Terraforming Mars is free on the Epic Games Store until May 12, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. As you can probably guess, this one is about turning the red planet into something hospitable for humans. It’s like a tabletop game for space nerds. If that’s you, then download Terraforming Mars here.

Next week, Prey and Jotun: Valhalla Edition will be free on the Epic Games Store from May 12, 2022, until May 19, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11 A.M. EDT // 4 P.M. GMT. Anyone that’s a big fan of Dishonored or Deathloop should give Prey a shot since, well, Arkane Studios made all three games. Nobody does immersive sims better than Arkane, and many folks still think Prey is the studio’s best effort thus far.

Jotun: Valhalla Edition I’m not familiar with, though. This one is an adventure game all about Norse mythology and currently has a “mostly positive” rating on Steam. Alexander Skarsgård would love it if The Northman is any indication. Go see that movie, by the way — it rules.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This Week in Pokémon GO: Numel Spotlight Hour, Tapu Fini and more

The second week of May 2022 significantly boosts the release of new content in the smartphone game, with numerous items on Niantic’s agenda. For example, the Element Cup will mix things up in the Battle League, Tapu Fini will appear as a level 5 raid boss, and Water-type Pokémon will flush all the annoying pollen from your screen as part of another event. Find out what’s coming up in Pokémon GO during the week of May 9-15, 2022 in our weekly preview.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Fantasy 16 devs were previously working on a Bloodborne-like (before Bloodborne)

Due to the recent resurgence in interest in Final Fantasy 14, a few more folks have been reading through Yoshida Uncensored. It’s a fan-translated book that collects all of Naoki Yoshida’s Famitsu column (he’s the producer of FF14 and FF16) into one volume. That means a few more tidbits, with the added context of FF16’s development, are being highlighted. This includes today’s revelation that before FF16, Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai were working on a “hardcore action game similar to Bloodborne.”
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy