SPECIAL DELIVERY: Our sneaker unboxing show has a new home on YouTube

Every sneaker has a story. That has been the ethos of our team when it comes to Special Delivery.

We’re not here to tell you what sneakers you should be wearing or what we think is hot. You have eyes — you can figure that out yourself. We’re here to tell you the stories behind your kick.

They come with history. Some new, some old but all pretty interesting. We’ve been telling you about that history for a little over a year now and we’ll continue to do that.

But from now on? It’ll be in our own space.

Special Delivery has its own YouTube channel now. And we can get as creative and weird with it as we want to.

We’ll have fun, engaging shorts, sneaker quizzes and more to go along with the signature videos you’re already used to. That content isn’t going anywhere — you’re just getting more along with it now.

Subscribe here and get ready to have tons of fun. It’s going to be a great time. In the meantime, you can check out last week’s episode of SD right here.