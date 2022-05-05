ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Our sneaker unboxing show has a new home on YouTube

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZmsD_0fTzI56E00

Every sneaker has a story. That has been the ethos of our team when it comes to Special Delivery.

We’re not here to tell you what sneakers you should be wearing or what we think is hot. You have eyes — you can figure that out yourself. We’re here to tell you the stories behind your kick.

They come with history. Some new, some old but all pretty interesting. We’ve been telling you about that history for a little over a year now and we’ll continue to do that.

But from now on? It’ll be in our own space.

Special Delivery has its own YouTube channel now. And we can get as creative and weird with it as we want to.

We’ll have fun, engaging shorts, sneaker quizzes and more to go along with the signature videos you’re already used to. That content isn’t going anywhere — you’re just getting more along with it now.

Subscribe here and get ready to have tons of fun. It’s going to be a great time. In the meantime, you can check out last week’s episode of SD right here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Special Delivery#Sd
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Unboxing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Apparel
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This Week in Pokémon GO: Numel Spotlight Hour, Tapu Fini and more

The second week of May 2022 significantly boosts the release of new content in the smartphone game, with numerous items on Niantic’s agenda. For example, the Element Cup will mix things up in the Battle League, Tapu Fini will appear as a level 5 raid boss, and Water-type Pokémon will flush all the annoying pollen from your screen as part of another event. Find out what’s coming up in Pokémon GO during the week of May 9-15, 2022 in our weekly preview.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Minnesota

Twins Team Up With Artists For Limited-Edition T-Shirt Giveaways

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sports and art are teaming up for a cool new collaboration at Target Field. For one Tuesday home game each month, the Minnesota Twins will debut a one-of-its-kind T-shirt by a local artist. (credit: Alxndr Jones) A shirt designed by illustrator Alxndr Jones will be given out this Tuesday to the first 5,000 fans. Click here to see the full schedule.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy