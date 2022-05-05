ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student winners of first Yee Prize competition for musical composing announced

Cover picture for the articleOne piece was composed for orchestra, another for a choir, and a third for a rock band. In announcing the winners of the first Yee Prize, a new annual student competition in musical composition, the Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts revealed the diversity of talent across campus. First...

