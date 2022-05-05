ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

Police Seek Suspect In Thefts At 2 NH Panera Bread Locations

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 3 days ago
BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police are investigating thefts at two Panera Bread locations in southern New Hampshire.

Bedford Police released video surveillance images on Wednesday of a suspect they are looking to identify in connection with “a couple of thefts” from the restaurants in April. They said he appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 6 feet tall with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 603-472-5113 ext. 342 or by texting a tip to 888777.

Panera has 13 locations in New Hampshire.

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
LONDONDERRY, NH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
