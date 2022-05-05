Police Seek Suspect In Thefts At 2 NH Panera Bread Locations

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police are investigating thefts at two Panera Bread locations in southern New Hampshire.

Bedford Police released video surveillance images on Wednesday of a suspect they are looking to identify in connection with “a couple of thefts” from the restaurants in April. They said he appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 6 feet tall with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 603-472-5113 ext. 342 or by texting a tip to 888777.

Panera has 13 locations in New Hampshire.