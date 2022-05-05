ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Is It Time To Move Garrett Whitlock Back To The Red Sox Bullpen?

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Cqvg_0fTzCoBS00

BOSTON (CBS) — Garrett Whitlock is the best — and most important — pitcher on the Red Sox staff. With a bullpen that can’t seem to close out games, he’d probably be best served coming out to shut the door in not only the ninth, but also the eighth inning.

But Whitlock is currently being used as a starter, which is unfortunate. He’s actually pretty good in that role, since he’s a damn fine pitcher, but it all goes to waste when the Boston bullpen can’t close down those solid performances.

That was the case Wednesday night. After Whitlock tossed five strong innings of two-run ball against the Angels, sitting down the first 13 batters he faced in order and striking out nine overall, the bullpen blew it for him. Twice. The end result was a 10-5 loss in 10 innings that dropped the Red Sox to a woeful 10-15 on the season.

Boston is now up to eight blown saves on the season, three more than the Blue Jays, White Sox and Brewers. The team is locking down just 38 percent of their save chances. The next-worst teams, the Mariners and the Royals, are at least closing out half of their save attempts.

Austin Davis blew a 3-2 Boston lead in the seventh on Wednesday night, allowing a solo shot by Anthony Rendon. After Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox back on top in the bottom of the eighth with a moon shot, Hansel Robles walked a pair of batters in the top of the ninth, both of whom scored when Jake Diekman surrendered an RBI single to Jack Walsh.

If only there were a pitcher on the Boston staff who could give the team multiple innings of scoreless relief. The only reliable arm that can do that is Whitlock, who has proven capable of shutting down offenses for multiple innings. No other Red Sox reliever seems capable of doing that for multiple batters.

Yet Whitlock remains in the Boston rotation, and because he’s a great pitcher, he’s succeeding in that role. And it doesn’t sound like Alex Cora will be changing that up anytime soon.

“It all depends how you see it. He gave us 15 outs,” the manager said after Wednesday’s defeat. “Everybody has to do their job at the end of the day. We cannot rely on one guy. We saw what he did last year, what he did early on. He’s done an amazing job starting for us, too. He’s not going to pitch every day. The other guys have to step up, and so far it’s been inconsistent.”

It doesn’t help Cora or the bullpen that the Red Sox came into the season without a closer. Several have tried, but as the stats show, many have failed. Matt Barnes has not been the same since his All-Star nod (and contract extension) last season, and his four-run (three earned) 10th inning on Wednesday night ballooned his ERA to 8.64.

But Whitlock has now made three starts for Boston, and the Red Sox have ultimately lost them all. The first two losses had more with the offense’s inability to score runs. Wednesday night obviously fell on the bullpen.

There doesn’t seem to be any answers for the bullpen on the horizon, unless the Sox move Whitlock back to his reliever role. Connor Seabold has been nearly lights out for the Worcester Red Sox, sporting a 3-0 record, 1.63 ERA and .173 batting average against in his five starts in Triple-A, and could take Whitlock’s spot in the starting five.

But it really doesn’t matter what the Red Sox get out of their starters if the bullpen can’t close things out. At some point, Cora won’t have any other option than to move Whitlock back into the bullpen.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Red Sox Calling Up Jarren Duran For Series Vs. White Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — In need of a jolt of offense, the Boston Red Sox are calling upon Jarren Duran for some help this weekend. The 25-year-old has been called up to join the Red Sox this weekend for their series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche confirmed the initial report by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, though the corresponding roster move to fit Duran was not immediately known. Duran made his MLB debut last year, bringing a blend of power and speed to the Red Sox. But he batted just .215 with a .578 OPS, lasting just...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Placing Enrique Hernandez, Rich Hill In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like things can’t get any worse for the Boston Red Sox, the team has placed two players in COVID protocol on Friday. Enrique Hernandez and Rich Hill are both in protocol, according to multiple reports. Neither player has tested positive, but both are displaying symptoms at the moment. To replace the two on the roster, the Red Sox are calling up outfielder Jarren Duran and right-handed pitcher John Schreiber. Durran is in the Boston lineup for Friday night’s game against the White Sox, batting leadoff. He has been on a tear for Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .370 with a 1.034 OPS. Schreiber pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in two appearances for Boston earlier this season. Hernandez, like most Red Sox hitters, has struggled to start the year. He is batting just .189 with 22 strikeouts over his first 24 games. The 42-year-old Hill has been pretty solid in the Boston rotation, sporting a 2.86 ERA over his first five starts. The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins Defenseman Charlie McAvoy Out For Game 3, Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins are without their top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Sunday’s critical postseason matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins announced that McAvoy has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Boston enters the game trailing its best-of-seven series 2-1. The Bruins are already playing without their second-best defenseman as Hampus Lindholm recovers following a high hit earlier in the series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Trevor Story’s Red Sox Career Not Off To A Great Start

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Story’s Red Sox career has not gotten off to a great start. On Thursday, he heard it from the Fenway Faithful when he struck out for the fourth time in Boston’s 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The boo birds were out for Story when he capped off his Golden Sombrero in the bottom of the seventh, going down swinging on six pitches to end the inning. The Red Sox had a runner on and two outs in a 2-0 game when Story whiffed on a four-seam fastball. There were a smattered of boos when he struck...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
CBS Boston

David Pastrnak Seemingly Calls Out Rob Brind’Amour Regarding Collision With Goaltender Antti Raanta

BOSTON (CBS) — Star Bruins forward David Pastrnak collided with Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta in Wednesday night’s Game 2. It left Hurricanes head coach Rob Brind’Amour quite upset. “What do you think? It can’t get more obvious,” Brind’Amour said when asked if he believed the Bruins were physically targeting their goalies. Speaking to the media on Friday, Pastrnak offered a rather definitive response. “Whoever thinks I was trying to injure Raanta obviously doesn’t understand hockey,” Pastrnak said Friday, ahead of Game 3. David Pastrnak: “Whoever thinks I was trying to injure Raanta obviously doesn’t understand hockey.” https://t.co/1bANhzU5YI — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 6, 2022 Pastrnak didn’t mention Brind’Amour by name, and it’s possible that Pastrnak wasn’t even aware of Brind’Amour’s comments. Nevertheless, the messaging is quite clear on this one. Fellow Bruins winger Brad Marchand also had an incident involving a Carolina goaltender in Game 2, exchanging slashes with Pyotr Kochetkov and earning a $5,000 fine in the process. The pair of incidents prompted the question to Brind’Amour after the 5-2 Carolina win. Pastrnak and the Bruins will look to  cut Carolina’s series lead in half on Friday, while the Canes will be looking to take a dominant 3-0 lead.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins Reuniting Pastrnak, Bergeron And Marchand On Top Line For Game 3 Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will seemingly need to be perfect to get out of their 0-2 series hole against the Carolina Hurricanes. So Bruce Cassidy is reuniting his best trio on Boston’s top line for Friday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden. Patrice Bergeron will center David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand on the top line to start Game 3, after the three skated together for the first time in months midway through Wednesday night’s Game 2 loss. Cassidy is hoping that the reunion will not only get that trio going, but the Boston offense as a whole. The Bruins have...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics Come Up Short In Game 3, Fall To Bucks 103-101

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics struggled to get into an offensive flow for much of Saturday’s Game 3 against the Bucks, and Jayson Tatum struggled to get anything going from the floor. They still had a shot to win it the end, but lost 103-101 on a frantic finish and now find themselves in a 2-1 series hole. Down 103-101 with 4.6 seconds left, Marcus Smart intentionally missed his second of two free throws to give Boston a shot at the tie. But after a few failed attempts, Al Horford’s tip-in left his hand just after the buzzer sounded and the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Revolution Battle Columbus Crew To 2-2 Draw

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (3-5-2, 11 pts.) played the Columbus Crew (3-3-4, 13 pts.) to a 2-2 draw in front of a crowd of 26,421 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Defender DeJuan Jones netted his first goal of the season in the 70th minute, leveling the match at 1-1 after Columbus opened the scoring on Miguel Berry’s tally in the 27th minute. Forward Adam Buksa scored for the fourth straight match with a headed goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Sebastian Lletget. Columbus closed the scoring on Erik Hurtado’s 89th-minute strike. Emmanuel Boateng, who...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Anthony Rendon
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Upgraded To ‘Probable’ For Celtics-Bucks Game 3

BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like the Celtics will be at full strength Saturday night when Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks finally arrives. Point guard Marcus Smart was feeling even better on Friday, and it appears the quad contusion that sidelined him for Game 2 on Tuesday night is a thing of the past. The Celtics’ injury report for Game 3 will come out later Friday, but head coach Ime Udoka spoiled what will be on the report when chatting with reporters after the team’s shootaround. Udoka said that Smart will be listed as probable for Game 3. “Marcus is doing...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Raiders Trying To Hire Patriots National Scout Brandon Yeargan

BOSTON (CBS) — The Raiders’ GM came from the New England Patriots. So did their head coach. So did three of his assistants. Unsurprisingly, then, the Raiders are looking to make another addition to their staff from New England’s, this time with national scout Brandon Yeargan. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday that the Raiders are “working toward” hiring Yeargan away from the Patriots. Source: The Raiders are working towards hiring Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new college scouting director. He’ll replace Jim Abrams. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 6, 2022 Yeargan has worked with the Patriots for nine years, spending three seasons as a national scout and five years as an area scout. Previously, Yeargan spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina in recruiting while also working with the offensive coaching staff. Already this offseason, the Raiders hired Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, who brought assistants Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo and Bo Hardegree with them. Additionally, former Patriots assistant Jerry Schuplinski is on McDaniels’ offensive coaching staff, and former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham is on the defensive coaching staff.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston College Hockey Hires Greg Brown As New Head Coach Following Jerry York’s Retirement

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College is turning to a former assistant of Jerry York to take over for the retired legend. Greg Brown has been announced as the new head hockey coach at The Heights. Brown, a former player at Boston College and longtime assistant to York, takes over an Eagles team that went 15-18-5 last season. “I cannot be more excited to come back to Boston College, which has been such an important part of my life as a student-athlete, coach, and parent,” Brown said in a release announcing his hiring. “I am truly honored to be named coach, and to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics Sound Off On Controversial Call On Marcus Smart’s Final Shot In Game 3

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart returned to the Celtics lineup for Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Bucks. Per usual, he’s found himself in the middle of some controversy after a wild finish to the game. But this has nothing to do with something that Smart did during the 103-101 Boston loss. Instead, it’s something the official’s didn’t do. Smart was fouled by Jrue Holiday with 4.6 seconds left and the Bucks up 103-100. It certainly looked like Smart, who is no stranger to taking big shots from long distance at key moments, was in his shooting motion to put up a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy