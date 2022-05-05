ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Soccer Club’s GEODIS Park opens

By Lookout Staff
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyDdk_0fTzC4rP00

Nashville Soccer Club's GEODIS Park, photographed by John Partipilo on May 4, 2022.

Nashville Soccer Club’s held its inaugural game in GEODIS Park Sunday and trust photojournalist John Partipilo to get the defining shot of the stadium, the largest professional soccer stadium in the U.S.

Partipilo and drone operator Ron Coons waiting until golden hour lighting was perfect to capture a stunning aerial shot of the new stadium.

The post Nashville Soccer Club’s GEODIS Park opens appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee lieutenant governor urges Niceley to be “more careful” after anti-Semitic remark

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is calling on Sen. Frank Niceley to be more cautious with his verbiage after congressional candidate Morgan Ortagus lashed out at the Strawberry Plains Republican for making an anti-Semitic comment. “While I do not believe that Frank Niceley is anti-Semitic in his heart, his recent comments were clearly insensitive. I am […] The post Tennessee lieutenant governor urges Niceley to be “more careful” after anti-Semitic remark appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Christian charity escapes Tennessee lawmakers on homeless issues

On Saturday night, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a tweet: “Allowing homeless people to camp on public property does not help them—it enables them and prevents them from seeking the aid and resources they need to get back on their feet.” Jacobs doubtless tweeted in response to a bill the Tennessee legislature passed last […] The post Commentary: Christian charity escapes Tennessee lawmakers on homeless issues appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Knox County taxpayers off the hook for bill from San Francisco law firm

Knox County taxpayers were at risk of footing the legal bills of a San Francisco law firm their elected leaders didn’t hire or approve to fight a judicial mask mandate their own government is already fighting on their dime — until the Tennessee Lookout asked their mayor about it. The Tennessee Lookout on Thursday morning […] The post Knox County taxpayers off the hook for bill from San Francisco law firm appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
deseret.com

Nashville tops Real Salt Lake 2-0 for first win in new park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dave Romney broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 63rd minute, C.J. Sapong scored in stoppage time and Nashville SC notched its first win in its new home with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS play on Sunday. Joe Willis...
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Republican Party bounces three candidates from 5th Congressional ballot

The Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committee voted Tuesday to remove three candidates for the Republican nomination in the 5th Congressional District, including former President Donald Trump’s endorsee, Morgan Ortagus.  Scott Golden, TNGOP chair, confirmed that Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee failed in their appeals to be restored to the ballot after the executive committee […] The post Tennessee Republican Party bounces three candidates from 5th Congressional ballot appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Threatening voters in open primaries is anti-democratic

My first active experience in the election process was voting in the presidential election in 2000 when George W. Bush was running against Al Gore.  I was a senior at Union University — a highly conservative, Southern Baptist university in Jackson, Tenn.  I didn’t really do any research on the candidates because as a good […] The post Commentary: Threatening voters in open primaries is anti-democratic appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee audit finds millions of dollars misappropriated for childrens’ meal programs

In the summer of 2020, with pandemic-driven unemployment surging across Tennessee, the state contracted with two Shelby County community groups to provide meals to children at risk for hunger in locations scattered throughout the county. But when auditors with the Tennessee Comptroller’s office made surprise visits to check on the programs, they found no children […] The post Tennessee audit finds millions of dollars misappropriated for childrens’ meal programs appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#U S#Photojournalist#Nashville Soccer Club
Tennessee Lookout

Judge denies Mason’s request for temporary injunction against Tennessee Comptroller

A Nashville judge has denied a request by elected leaders of the Town of Mason to temporarily halt a financial takeover by Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, noting his office has “broad authority” over local government operations. The Comptroller formally took control of Mason’s finances on April 4, citing a long history of financial mismanagement, and […] The post Judge denies Mason’s request for temporary injunction against Tennessee Comptroller appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Criminalizing sleeping in public will make problems for homelessness worse

Tennessee senators are preparing to debate legislation on the Senate floor that would make camping on all state and local public property illegal. Senate bill 1610 failed last year but was revived and passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, despite testimony warning of potential unintended consequences. This proposed legislation makes camping or sleeping […] The post Commentary: Criminalizing sleeping in public will make problems for homelessness worse appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Hatch Act complaints snag East Tennessee law enforcement officials

Two East Tennessee police chiefs and a police lieutenant are facing complaints they violated federal law when using departmental letterhead to endorse a judicial candidate and posing in uniform alongside the candidate for endorsement photographs. Tazewell Police Department Chief Jeremy Myers, New Tazewell Police Department Chief Ben Evans and New Tazewell Lt. Gary Ruszhowski are […] The post Hatch Act complaints snag East Tennessee law enforcement officials appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Court finds Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance guilty of contempt

A judge on Monday deemed the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance guilty of “willfully” violating a court order barring the collection of registration fees from nonpartisan political action committees. Senior Judge Thomas J. Wright ruled the state agency defied his injunction—issued in 2018 and upheld by the Tennessee Court of Appeals a year […] The post Court finds Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance guilty of contempt appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Real Salt Lake brings shutout streak into matchup with Nashville

Real Salt Lake (4-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) LINE: Nashville SC -147, Real Salt Lake +432, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake comes into a matchup with Nashville after notching two straight shutout wins. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Senate passes two bills aimed at transgender athletes

The state Senate passed two bills targetting LGBTQ youth in sports, despite concerns voiced by some lawmakers on the negative impacts for LGBTQ children.  On Monday, senators voted in favor of passing SB1861 and SB2153, both bills that prohibit trans athletes from participating in women’s sports. SB2153, sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, prohibits males […] The post Senate passes two bills aimed at transgender athletes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee legislators react to leak from SCOTUS on Roe v. Wade

Said state Rep. Jason Zachary, a Knoxville Republican, “If the leaked document truly represents the pending opinion of the judges, it will save millions of babies’ lives across our nation by pushing the decisions about abortion back to the states.” Asked whether women could put themselves in danger by seeking abortions from unlicensed clinics, Zachary […] The post Tennessee legislators react to leak from SCOTUS on Roe v. Wade appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

State appeals ruling that warrantless searches by wildlife officers are unconstitutional

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will appeal a judicial panel’s ruling that warrantless searches on private lands to enforce hunting, fishing and wildlife laws are unconstitutional. The ruling last month by the three-judge panel concluded that TWRA’s searches without permission or notice to property owners — and without appearing before a judge to show probable […] The post State appeals ruling that warrantless searches by wildlife officers are unconstitutional appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Land use dispute pits prominent Nashville family against conservation group

Thousands of years ago, Native Americans, wild animals and later,early white settlers traveled along the Natchez Trace, on what is now Vaughn Road in Williamson County.  Around the corner lies Sneed Road, where Native Americans once settled alongside the Harpeth River, building their villages and homes on higher plains to avoid flooding, and burying their […] The post Land use dispute pits prominent Nashville family against conservation group appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Flooding concerns halt Fairview development

For months, residents of Fairview showed up to local government meetings, armed with photographs of flooded basements and overflowing culverts.  “We cannot sustain any more water, not a single drop,” Diane Miller told the Fairview Board of Commissioners in April of last year as board members weighed whether to approve an 180-home subdivision – one […] The post Flooding concerns halt Fairview development appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
FAIRVIEW, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Primary election draws small voting numbers in Davidson County

Voters meandered in and out of Cathedral of Praise in north Nashville, many apprised on the issues facing Nashvillians on a local and federal level.  Few people had shown up to vote by noon, said Carmen Dixon, despite her efforts to encourage more young people to vote. She noted that a lot of people voted […] The post Primary election draws small voting numbers in Davidson County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

4K+
Followers
760
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy