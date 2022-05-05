ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research Shows that Rodents and Other City-Dwelling Animals are Least Likely to Cause the Next Pandemic

By Miguel Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodents were viewed as dirty disease-spreaders throughout the period of the epidemic, however latest analysis indicates that rodents as well as similar city-dwelling creatures are far less probable to create a future catastrophe. City-Dwelling Animals. Specialists at Georgetown University in Washington, DC examined statistics on roughly 3,000 animals, hoping...

Dan Fraley
3d ago

no it's the peaple traveling from different countries and bringing it back with them knowing dang well that's how it got started from the beginning

Royer DeLo
3d ago

It's going to start on California from rodents eating drug laced fecal matter off from the sidewalks. I'll take stoned infected squirrels for $500.

nonyadambusyness
3d ago

From the same people that brought you such favorites as “2 weeks to slow the spread!” Or “masks don’t work..” and who could forget that all time classic hit “double masking, and triple vaxing won’t keep you from catching or spreading the virus”

