Public Safety

Former NSU football player goes public with sexual assault allegations

WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

Shawn Fahey held a press...

www.wavy.com

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

The teacher aide, who cut a minor special needs student’s both of his long braids for several inches and placed the snipped pieces in a bag, has been suspended; the student’s parents plan to file a lawsuit

Teachers and teachers’ aides are obligated to undergo special trainings before they are allowed to take care of students with disabilities and special needs students. Taking care of minor students with special needs requires a lot of dedication, knowledge and patience and parts of those special trainings are specifically designed to train teachers handling different kinds of situations while in school.
EDUCATION

