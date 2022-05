ORLANDO, Fla. (May 5, 2022) - Orlando City has acquired winger/midfielder Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United FC, it was announced today. In exchange, City has traded $200,000 in General Allocation Money, $100,000 in 2022 and $100,000 in 2023, to Atlanta United. Atlanta could receive an additional $75,000 in 2023 GAM should...