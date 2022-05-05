ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Yankees’ renewed commitment to defense is paying off in the win column

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton’s leaping grab on Monday night went viral. The 6-6 outfielder stole an extra-base hit from Matt Chapman at the top of the right-field wall in a tremendous defensive play. Less noticed are the everyday tough and routine plays that the Yankees are making this year.

Part of the belief that this Yankees team is better than last year — and the 2020 squad — is that they have become a more complete team. That shows in their defense. In short, last season, the Yankees finished 29th out of 30 teams in defensive runs saved (-41), according to Fangraphs. Through 25 games this season, the Bombers have made massive progress. Heading into Friday’s series opener against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium, they are ranked third in defensive runs saved on Fangraphs team rankings.

A big part of that is personnel.

The Yankees ended their experiment with Gleyber Torres at shortstop last year and went out to find a solid, athletic defensive infielder for that spot in Isiah Kiner-Falefa. They also have a healthy DJ LeMahieu, who was playing through a sports hernia and a biceps issue last year that limited him severely. And in a Benjamin Button kind of way, Stanton seems to be defying the aging process and getting healthier and stronger as he gets older.

That all adds up to outs on the field and wins on the schedule, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“I think you bring in Isiah Kiner-Falefa at a premium position like shortstop and you see his athleticism. That’s a pretty important defensive position that I feel like we’re pretty dynamic at now. I think Gleyber has done a really nice job sliding over to second. I think he’s much more comfortable. They’re much more confident,” Boone said. “I think DJ to me is healthier, and that’s shown itself in the way he’s moving around. His arm strength is better, which is allowing him to be in play more often at third base. Our catching tandem, I’d put them up against anyone.

“And then Giancarlo being able to go out and play the outfield, Aaron Judge’s ability to slide over to centerfield [from right]. So we had that built-in flexibility there.”

Kiner-Falefa has three defensive runs saved, eighth among major league shortstops. Last year, Torres had a -7 defensive runs saved and was 120th among players who played shortstop. This season, at second base, Torres has five DRS.

After a very disappointing 2021, the Yankees made a new commitment to defense. While they would take some infield practice at the start of a series on the road, that was mostly to get comfortable with different fields, they seem to be doing it much more so far this year.

That reflects the organization’s renewed commitment to defense. The fact that so many players are out before games working on ground balls and different plays shows the players have bought in.

“It’s something that — not that we haven’t prioritized in the past because we certainly have —but I definitely think it’s very much a priority and to the guys, they understand the importance of it too and the commitment that they have to make to it,” Boone said. “The good thing about it is we’ve seen it show up for us in the way of helping us win games here.”

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza points to the Stanton play on Monday night as one that won a game for the Yankees. They ended up squeaking out a 3-2 win that night.

“But you also look at the many routine plays that Izzy [Kiner-Falefa] makes at shortstop every day,” Mendoza said. “Those get by him and it’s a different game. It can change the way you pitch or how you use your bullpen.

“It’s made a big difference so far this season, I think.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Aaron Judge’s hot start the perfect response to his failed contract extension talks with Yankees

TORONTO — Aaron Judge doesn’t want to answer questions about it, but the Yankees slugger has responded to the failed extension talks perfectly. Judge has had a first month of the season that is reminiscent of his Rookie of the Year season in 2017. “I go back to last year, the second half of the season,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You know, he and Giancarlo [Stanton] really carried us ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Pressure mounting on Joe Girardi in Philadelphia after Phillies slow start

Phillies’ play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy signed off on Thursday by saying, “baseball is an unforgiving sport,” leaving a pause between the second and third words long enough for Philly fans to remember all the other times their team has let them down. Having just watched Philadelphia blow a six-run lead in the ninth inning, losing 8-7 to the Mets at home, McCarthy delivered another gut ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News

Mets-Phillies game postponed because of rain in the forecast, teams will play Aug. 20 doubleheader

PHILADELPHIA — Rather than having to face Max Scherzer, the Phillies will sit with Thursday’s awful loss for at least another day. Friday’s Mets-Phillies game was postponed due to rain in the forecast, the home team announced. It will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday Aug. 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Game 1 will start at 1:05 p.m. and the originally scheduled Game ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News

Gleyber Torres saves Game 1 of Yankee Mother’s Day twin bill

Gerrit Cole wanted to get through one more. The Yankees ace was feeling good. He’d settled in after a shaky start to the Mothers’ Day matinee and cruised through the fifth and sixth innings. With the Bombers playing two on Sunday, and 23 games in 22 days, manager Aaron Boone let him try and get another inning facing the bottom half of the Rangers’ lineup. After striking out Mitch Garver, Kole ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Daily News

Meet the exclusive club of big-league pitchers likely forever stuck on one career home run

On Oct. 3, 2021, Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb tucked a home run just inside the left field pole at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Four months later, Major League Baseball announced the designated hitter’s arrival in the National League, making it a near impossibility that pitchers (Shohei Ohtani doesn’t count) will get to hit anymore, let alone hit a ball over the fence. What would it take for the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Yankees make pitching plan as second-straight game gets rained out

The Yankees pitching is in a pinch. With two straight days of rain, the Bombers schedule has become an issue. The Yankees and Rangers were rained out Saturday and will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, then finish the series on Monday. Instead of having two scheduled days off on Thursday and Monday, they will now play 23 games over the next 22 days. It will be their longest ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s missing shoe, Jose Altuve’s unfortunate foul: MLB broadcasts’ hilarious moments of the week

MLB’s broadcasts aren’t just play by play and commentary of the action on the field. We get hilarious base running accidents. We get reaction to what TV viewers didn’t see in real time. We get wholesome moments. So every week this season, we’re rounding up some of our favorite hilarious, botched, and/or outlandish calls and moments over baseball’s broadcasts. CINDERELLA? LET’S GO MOM WHERE IS ...
MLB
Daily News

Bill Madden: Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom in fans’ crosshairs for stinky start while Yankees rise to 1st in division

The cry of “May Day! May Day!” is ringing out from Bunker Hill to Roxbury and all over New England at the sight of Red Sox crashing and burning barely a month into the season — at the same time the Evil Empire from the South Bronx is once again rearing its ugly head as the dominant force in the American League East. Doesn’t matter if it’s only May. Judging by the Red Sox Nation hysteria gone ...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Daily News

Rain postpones Mets-Phillies again; doubleheader scheduled Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — For the second straight day, the Mets game against the Phillies was postponed due to rainy weather. With a steady shower and winds blowing at 19 mph at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday evening’s matchup was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch has been set at 12:35 p.m. with Game 2 beginning about 20-30 minutes after the final out of the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mets release Robinson Cano, officially becomes free agent

PHILADELPHIA — For the first time in nine years, Robinson Cano is officially a free agent. The Mets announced on Sunday they released Cano after he unsurprisingly passed through waivers unclaimed. The veteran second baseman was designated for assignment last week. So now, the baseball world awaits his next move. GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter were confident Cano would land with ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Rangers#Fangraphs#Bombers
Daily News

Stefan Bondy: NBA referees don’t deserve this vitriol

If it weren’t for the lucrative compensation and travel perks, the job of an NBA referee is about as thankless as a parking enforcement officer. It feels like the zebra shirts have never been this scrutinized, and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not for their lack of aptitude or eyesight. There are a few factors at play: 1) Most importantly, advances in technology ensures every call is ...
NBA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy