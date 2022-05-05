ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

State Farm to raise Illinois auto insurance rates for 2nd time this year in June

By Robert Channick, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgQmP_0fTz6yIV00
Traffic flows along I-90/94 northbound in Chicago on April 6, 2022. State Farm, Allstate and Progressive — the three largest auto insurers in Illinois — have all filed for rate increases this year, following the industrywide rate cuts and rebates that proliferated during the pandemic, where reduced driving lowered costs. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

As gas prices plateau near record highs, auto insurance rates keep creeping up in Illinois.

State Farm recently filed for a 3% rate increase with the state’s Department of Insurance, set to take effect on June 13. Combined with a 4.7% increase that hit in March, State Farm customers will pay about $59 more per year to insure each vehicle.

“Auto claim costs are increasing in part due to a rise in the cost of labor, materials and supply chain-related issues,” State Farm spokeswoman Angie Harrier said in an email. “State Farm isn’t immune to some of these industry trends.”

State Farm, Allstate and Progressive — the three largest auto insurers in Illinois — have all filed for rate increases this year, following the industrywide rate cuts and rebates that proliferated during the pandemic, where reduced driving lowered costs. The biggest drivers of higher auto insurance premiums are increased prices for new and used cars, supply chain disruptions, the labor shortage and rising medical costs, according to industry analysts.

In 2020, State Farm cut auto insurance rates in the state by 13.7% as many drivers parked their cars at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, State Farm reversed course, raising rates by 4.2%. But even with two increases this year, State Farm auto insurance rates will be lower than they were in 2019, Harrier said.

“Although miles driven, claim volume and severity have increased, State Farm auto rates in Illinois still remain below pre-COVID-19 levels with this latest rate adjustment,” Harrier said.

Northbrook-based Allstate, the state’s second-largest auto insurer, went big in January when it filed for a 12% rate increase, essentially unwinding its rate cuts over the past two years.

In spring 2020, Allstate issued about $1 billion in rebates to auto policyholders nationwide with its “Shelter-in-Place Payback” at the onset of the pandemic. Allstate cut rates in Illinois by about 5% in January 2021, but raised them by 2.5% in September, according to state filings.

With the latest increase, which went into effect Feb. 17, Allstate’s auto insurance rates are now above the pre-pandemic level.

Allstate signaled during its first quarter earnings release Wednesday that customers could see more increases down the road this year.

“Allstate is taking comprehensive action to improve profitability, including rate increases, reducing expenses and claims operational actions,” the company said. “Given ongoing inflationary pressures, we expect to implement rate increases greater than our initial expectations for 2022 to restore auto margins to target levels.”

Ohio-based Progressive, the third-largest auto insurer in Illinois, filed in January for rate increases ranging from 6.3% for its direct customers up to 10.1% for those who use an agent, according to state filings.

rchannick@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 4

Sparks 62
3d ago

Is state farm a woke company ? They didnt mention anything about 1000's of cars being stolen or wreaked from carjacking

Reply
3
Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#State Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Allstate Insurance#Department Of Insurance#State Farm
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Man In Illinois

Ken Griffin is a billionaire who lives in Chicago, Illinois. He's also the richest man in Illinois, according to Forbes, with a net worth exceeding $26 billion. In the fall of 1986, Ken Griffin enrolled at Harvard College. One of his first investments that year was to buy put options on Home Shopping Network, from which he profited $5,000. He persuaded school administrators to let him install a satellite dish on the roof of the Cabot House dormitory to receive stock quotes, despite a ban against establishing businesses on campus. Ken graduated in 1989 with a degree in economics.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy