ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Baxter selling its Deerfield headquarters

By Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Baxter International is selling its 645,688-square-foot headquarters in Deerfield to adapt to the hybrid work model many of its employees have chosen during the pandemic.

The 101-acre campus hit the market Wednesday, Baxter confirmed. Baxter has been in the northern suburbs for more than 90 years, and plans to “stay in the general area” while remaining accessible to its Deerfield-based employees. The company has not set a price for the property.

“Workplace dynamics are changing, with Baxter offering and many employees choosing a hybrid work model consisting of both days working remote and days in the office,” Baxter said in a statement. “To best meet the evolving needs of our employees, Baxter is reviewing options related to our current headquarters — which was designed and built in the 1970s — and will pursue options for a new modern and more sustainable headquarters.”

Baxter makes renal and hospital products and in December, acquired Hillrom, a medical equipment and technology company, for $10.5 billion.

Baxter’s stock was down 1.34% Thursday morning, to $72.22 a share.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield, IL
Business
City
Deerfield, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago Tribune

Chicago rolls the dice on Bally’s. Hedge fund owner Soo Kim says the rebranded casino company will deliver.

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot named Bally’s the winner of a yearlong vetting process Thursday, it ended an intense competition that saw five proposals from four development teams narrowed down to one Chicago casino. The Bally’s proposal to build a $1.74 billion casino complex in River West is expected to generate $200 million in annual tax revenue for the city, transform a 30-acre industrial site ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Before digging in your garden or yard, here’s how to get utility lines marked for free

Planning to dig a hole? To plant a tree, set a fence post, make a water garden, build a deck? Wait! There might be something down there. “Roots aren’t the only thing in the soil of your yard,” said Sharon Yiesla, plant knowledge specialist in the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. “In city and suburban areas, there are lots of underground utility lines that you can easily damage ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Iconic neon sign at Orange Garden restaurant winds up in surprising hands after auction

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan used to joke to his wife, Chloe Mendel, that if she ever wanted to buy him a present, it should be the neon sign reading “Chop Suey” in bold letters outside Orange Garden restaurant on a bustling stretch of Irving Park Road in the North Center neighborhood. “It was like, ‘Of course you would ask for something I could never deliver,” Mendel said ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy