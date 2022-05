Cats are ungovernable and that's what makes them so adorable. They can be incredibly loving but they definitely live in their own worlds with their own rules. During the pandemic, many people adopted cats and dogs and posted pictures of their pets online. My Twitter and Instagram timeline is filled with cat pictures and it's the one thing that's guaranteed to warm my heart every day. Cats are as cute as they are absolute demons. Living with a cat requires you to accept your clothes being covered in fur and them sleeping in the most awkward of positions and places, among other things. Cats always live in an alternate reality where they are the protagonist. Anyone who owns a cat knows that they are nothing but a sidekick to the cat.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO