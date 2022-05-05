ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles reload at key positions in early 2023 NFL mock drafts

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lYin_0fTz1bUV00

During the 2021 NFL offseason, Howie Roseman was able to trade Carson Wentz and land a pre-draft deal with the Dolphins, resulting in three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and after listening to his combine and owners meeting press conferences, the writing was on the wall for more big trades.

The Eagles are technically still in the midst of a rebuild and although they made the postseason, the 2021 campaign was still supposed to be about seeing what they had at quarterback and other key positions.

The lack of star power at quarterback is giving Hurts another year as the starter, but the pressure will continue to build after Roseman moved one of his coveted 2022 assets in hopes of even more assets for 2023.

After swapping picks with the Saints, Roseman could still have dreams of a once-in-a-lifetime pass rusher, and the 2023 draft could offer at minimum, seven quarterbacks for Philadelphia and other teams to start targeting.

If Philadelphia dreams of an all-world running back or stud wide receiver, an extra first-round pick would be gold.

It’s never too early for mock drafts and we’ve rounded up some of the early 2023 projections and the Eagles once again reload in a big way.

Draft Wire

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

16. Philadelphia Eagles | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Luke Easterling has Philadelphia landing the prize in Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Todd McShay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VW459_0fTz1bUV00
News Joshua L Jones

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia*

19. Philadelphia Eagles Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas*

Todd McShay has the Eagles taking the most talented cover guy on our board in Ringo and then splashing with Robinson, the second mock with the running back heading to Philly.

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKZUt_0fTz1bUV00
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1 – Pick 13 Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Round 1 – Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State

CBS Sports has Philadelphia addressing the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Bleacher Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPu1G_0fTz1bUV00
Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Bleacher Report has Philadelphia addressing the defense with two familiar names.

PFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDTX8_0fTz1bUV00

12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NO): CB CAM SMITH, SOUTH CAROLINA

13. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA

PFF has the Eagles landing the top pass rusher from Georgia’s National Championship team.

The Draft Network

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ze3R_0fTz1bUV00

Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

The Draft Network has Philly landing Robinson along with an SEC edge rusher.

Comments / 0

