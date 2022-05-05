Eagles reload at key positions in early 2023 NFL mock drafts
During the 2021 NFL offseason, Howie Roseman was able to trade Carson Wentz and land a pre-draft deal with the Dolphins, resulting in three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, and after listening to his combine and owners meeting press conferences, the writing was on the wall for more big trades.
The Eagles are technically still in the midst of a rebuild and although they made the postseason, the 2021 campaign was still supposed to be about seeing what they had at quarterback and other key positions.
The lack of star power at quarterback is giving Hurts another year as the starter, but the pressure will continue to build after Roseman moved one of his coveted 2022 assets in hopes of even more assets for 2023.
After swapping picks with the Saints, Roseman could still have dreams of a once-in-a-lifetime pass rusher, and the 2023 draft could offer at minimum, seven quarterbacks for Philadelphia and other teams to start targeting.
If Philadelphia dreams of an all-world running back or stud wide receiver, an extra first-round pick would be gold.
It’s never too early for mock drafts and we’ve rounded up some of the early 2023 projections and the Eagles once again reload in a big way.
Draft Wire
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks
16. Philadelphia Eagles | Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Luke Easterling has Philadelphia landing the prize in Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Todd McShay
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia*
19. Philadelphia Eagles Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas*
Todd McShay has the Eagles taking the most talented cover guy on our board in Ringo and then splashing with Robinson, the second mock with the running back heading to Philly.
CBS Sports
Round 1 – Pick 13 Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
Round 1 – Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State
CBS Sports has Philadelphia addressing the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Bleacher Report
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Bleacher Report has Philadelphia addressing the defense with two familiar names.
PFF
12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NO): CB CAM SMITH, SOUTH CAROLINA
13. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA
PFF has the Eagles landing the top pass rusher from Georgia’s National Championship team.
The Draft Network
Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
The Draft Network has Philly landing Robinson along with an SEC edge rusher.
