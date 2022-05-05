ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Triple Crown schedule 2022: Dates, order for Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont horse races

By Daniel Tran
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race for the 2022 Triple Crown begins with the Kentucky Derby, the race’s 148th running which takes place on the first Saturday in May. The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air on May 7 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC....

sports.nbcsports.com

Adrian Holman

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
Person
Florent Geroux
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field who could make bettors' ears perk up when they hear his name is Pioneer of Medina. Last year, Medina Spirit won the Derby before testing positive for a banned substance, then passed away in December and was subsequently stripped of his victory. However, Medina Spirit is not related to Pioneer of Medina, but there is a link. Pioneer of Medina is owned by Sumaya U.S. Stables, which also owned Medina Spirit's sire, Protonico. Pioneer of Medina would have to surprise many to cross the finish line first just as Medina Spirit did, as he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also has Mo Donegal in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at 10-1, while the horse topping the odds board is Zandon (3-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles discloses picks

Trainers Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox have Kentucky Derby wins under their belts and will have three chances to add another at the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Pletcher won in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. In the Kentucky Derby 2022, he'll send out Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1) in the 148th Run for the Roses. Brad Cox was awarded the win with Mandaloun a year ago after Medina Spirit was disqualified, and he'll have Cyberknife (20-1), Tawny Port (30-1) and Zozos (20-1) in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite, while Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) are the only two other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses with single-digit 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Mattress Mack Bets Staggering $1.5 Million on Epicenter to Win

The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Sports

Here are the post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs were set via a drawing on Monday afternoon. Since the starting gate was first introduced at the Derby in 1930, the post positions that have seen the most success are No. 5 (wins in 10.9% of 92 starts), No. 10 (wins in 10.6% of 85 starts) and No. 15 (wins in 10% of 60 starts). Smile Happy (No. 5), Zandon (No. 10) and White Abarrio (No. 15) are in those positions this year.
SPORTS
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

KSR Today: 148th Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May has officially arrived, and that means all attention is headed towards Churchill Downs for the 148th edition of the Kentucky Derby. After a thrilling Oaks race won by Secret Oath on Friday afternoon, the greatest two minutes in sports takes center stage. The 1 1/4 miles race between the finest three-year-old thoroughbreds in all of the land will have everyone’s attention today. At approximately 6:57 p.m. the horses will be all loaded into the gate and the race will be on. However, expect a full card at the track with 14 total races with the first leaving the gate at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 8:30 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE

