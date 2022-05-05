Flood Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 in the foothills and as low as 24 in the valleys expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible in the foothills and as low as 26 in the valleys. * WHERE...The Freeze Warning includes much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warning is primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. The Freeze Watch covers much of the same area, as well as Butte Falls, Trail, Selma, and Wolf Creek. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extensive cloud cover and rainfall is expected to prevent freezing conditions in areas not covered by the Freeze Warning tonight into Tuesday morning. Cloud cover and some air mass modification is expected to limit freezing conditions Wednesday morning, as well, but stay tuned for updates, because there is a greater spread in possible forecast minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO