Charlotte, NC

Former Panther names DJ Moore NFL's most underrated WR

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVQLG_0fTyyQjd00

If you know, you know—and former Carolina Panthers wideout Torrey Smith should definitely know.

On Thursday, the eight-year veteran joined the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football for a little “3-on-3.” During the segment, Smith and Schrager listed their three most underrated receivers in the game today.

Smith, who is sorta familiar with the position, awarded his No. 1 spot to No. 2.

“I remember when he was drafted,” said Smith, who played alongside Carolina’s DJ Moore during his rookie campaign in 2018. “I knew who he was coming out Maryland. He’s only continued to get better. His route tree has grown. He’s just a big-time playmaker.”

Those big plays have resulted in 4,313 career receiving yards and 14 scores over four seasons for the former first-round pick. Moore is also the only wideout in the league to accumulate at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of those four years.

Smith went on to note that if his former teammate was playing on a bigger stage, he probably wouldn’t even be on this list.

“DJ was able to get his money he earned this year—but if DJ Moore played in San Francisco or a big market team, you would be talking about him like you do Deebo Samuel and those type of guys. He is a big-play guy. He’s like a running back when he gets the ball in his hands. I’ve never seen a player with that type of balance. And watching him, another guy who’s had three 1,000-yard seasons, and he’s had five quarterbacks throwing him the ball as well.”

That, too, is another impressive number for the 25-year-old. Moore has been able to chalk up those stats without any stability under center—as he’s played with Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold since 2018.

He might, unsurprisingly, have to add another quarterback to that bunch in 2022 with the team’s third-round selection in Matt Corral. Regardless, we know he’ll get his.

