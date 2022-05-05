ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Byron signs 3-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2Vbr_0fTyvnYJ00
FILE - William Byron talks with a crew member prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway on April 8, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. Byron has reached a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old Byron has two Cup Series wins already this season and four in his career. He made the playoffs for the third consecutive year in 2021 when he posted 20 top-10 finishes.

He was the 2017 Xfinity Series champion.

“With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success,” Byron said. “Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

Hendrick Motorsports signed Byron in August 2016 when he was 18 years old. After his four-victory Xfinity Series title run in 2017, he advanced to the Cup level where he earned 2018 rookie of the year honors. Byron is the only Cup Series driver other than Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon to win for Hendrick in the No. 24 Chevrolet.

“William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable,” team owner Rick Hendrick said.

Byron’s’ previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports ran through the end of the 2022 season.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Sunday Darlington Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The main event of NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway comes Sunday, as the NASCAR Cup Series faces “The Lady in Black” in a 400-miler. Chase Elliott virtually guaranteed himself a Cup Playoff berth with his first win of the season last week at Dover Motor Speedway. With...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Darlington TV Schedule: May 2022 (NASCAR)

It’s throwback weekend in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Darlington Raceway tv schedule below. Darlington Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Darlington Raceway throwback...
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Rick Hendrick
Autoweek.com

Caitlyn Jenner’s Next Chapter as Race Team Owner Begins This Weekend

Caitlyn Jenner is the owner of the Jenner Racing team in the W Series, which debuts this weekend in Miami. Driving for Jenner are Jamie Chadwick, former W Series champion, and 17-year-old Chloe Chambers. The W Series serves as an undercard support series to Formula 1, with two races scheduled...
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Ap
CBS Sports

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington starting lineup: Joey Logano wins first pole of 2022

Joey Logano has won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, posting a lap of 28.805 (170.720 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn the pole for the first time in nearly three full years. Logano was able to knock Christopher Bell off the pole with a handful of cars remaining, and withstood a fast lap by Kyle Larson to assure him the top starting spot.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off Friday afternoon at Darlington Raceway. The Camping World Truck Series will hit the track first for practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series gets its turn to make laps. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the trucks get back on track for their 147-lap race. See the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Darlington Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity starting positions for Darlington Raceway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Darlington, South Carolina. Today, they’ll set the starting grid via a round of qualifying. View the Darlington starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Darlington Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
DARLINGTON, SC
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday marks the finale of another successful NASCAR Throwback Weekend. A wide variety of popular old paint schemes have been on display, including Jeff Gordon’s DuPont fire scheme from the early 2000s and a replica Lee Petty paint job from the first Daytona 500-winning car in 1959.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Buba Wallace honest: “That’s the frustrating part because..."

Bubba Wallace is someone whose statements often interest NASCAR fans, and who attracts a lot of attention with his appearance. Wallace is failing to achieve what he set out to do this season, but he still seems pleased. “We’ve had 11 races this year and I would say close to 75% of those races, in debriefs, I’m talking about how we were a 10th to 12th place car.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Miami TV Schedule: May 2022 (F1)

This weekend, F1 heads to Miami, Florida. A brand new 3.36-mile track around the stadium of the Miami Dolphins is set to make it’s debut. The Miami Grand Prix surface runs along the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium. View the Miami tv schedule for Formula 1 weekend...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he’d do if got the chance to regain the lead. Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Byron hit the wall in turn three and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”
DARLINGTON, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

885K+
Followers
432K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy