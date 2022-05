Heading Up North this summer? Michigan's Interlochen Center for the Arts has a summer concert lineup you may want to check out. The 2022 Interlochen Arts Festival is back to doing what it does best and is set to bring the best in entertainment once again to northern Michigan. Prior to the pandemic, Interlochen had annually hosted summer concerts for more than four decades. Like many concert venues, they were forced to cancel shows in 2020 and were limited in 2021 to just a handful of shows. Now, with life getting back to normal, Interlochen is getting back to summer basics.

INTERLOCHEN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO