ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Raritan luxury apartment community reaches 100% leasing mark

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 276-unit luxury rental community in Raritan has achieved full leasing, according to the developer. Crossings at Raritan Station reached the 100% mark not long after coming to...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Galleria Announces 224 Apartments to Be Built Across From Mall

Developers are building 224 permanent residences that will transform the Galleria into a live-work-play community. In an effort to breathe new life into its indoor malls, the owners of The Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run has been slowly transforming their shopping centers into small neighborhoods. Pyramid Management...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raritan, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations

It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past few months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shutdown, and countless mom and pop stores and restaurants have ended their runs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Apartment#Mass Transit#Luxury Lifestyle#The Marketing Directors

Comments / 0

Community Policy