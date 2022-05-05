ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Veteran rattlesnake handler dies after snake bite at Rattlesnake Roundup

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJgk9_0fTypJTt00

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler died doing what he loved: performing with the animals during the Rattlesnake Roundup in Texas.

Eugene De Leon Sr., died Saturday after a rattlesnake bit him on the shoulder that afternoon, Freer police chief Hector Doria told KIII. Organizers told the station that DeLeon had been performing with rattlesnakes and handling them in front of a crowd when he was bitten.

In a Facebook post, De Leon’s sister said her brother “gained his wings today doing what he loved doing,” and shared photos of her brother holding rattlesnakes.

Along with his work handling rattlesnakes, De Leon was also a volunteer firefighter with the Freer Fire Department and a custodian for Freer High School, according to his obituary.

Freer’s Chamber of Commerce honored De Leon in a Facebook post saying, “The love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed everyday from being a member of the Freer Vol. Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property. He was always ready to help.”

De Leon’s son, Eugene De Leon Jr., was bitten by a two-foot-long rattlesnake on his hand four years ago, USA Today reported. At the time, the senior De Leon was credited with saving his son’s thumb by immediately flushing out venom from the bite before he was taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported at the time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Freer, TX
City
De Leon, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Bite#Obituary#Rattlesnakes#The Rattlesnake Roundup#Kiii#The Freer Fire Department#Freer High School#The Freer Vol
WGAU

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WGAU

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

NEW YORK — (AP) — They crawled to the surface as the coronavirus pandemic roiled New York City, scurrying out of subterranean nests into the open air, feasting on a smorgasbord of scraps in streets, parks and mounds of curbside garbage. As diners shunned the indoors for outdoor dining, so did the city's rats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow reveals cancer diagnosis

Tony Dow, who starred as Wally Cleaver on the television series “Leave It to Beaver,” has been diagnosed with cancer, the actor and his wife announced on social media. Dow, 77, and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Thursday. “I have some...
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

Texas man cuts grass before stealing lawnmower, police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — This crime is certainly cutting edge. A Texas man apparently mowed the front and back yard of a home in Port Arthur before stealing the lawnmower, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Port Arthur Police Department, Marcus Renard Hubbard was captured on...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
WGAU

Mother of Gabby Petito files wrongful death lawsuit against estate of Brian Laundrie

NEW YORK — The mother of Gabby Petito has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie in the latest legal action stemming from the homicide. The lawsuit, filed in Florida on Friday, claims that Laundrie intentionally killed the 22-year-old travel blogger, and as a direct result of his conduct, Petito's mother and father -- Nicole Schmidt and Joseph Petito -- "incurred funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort."
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Strong, swirling winds complicate New Mexico wildfire fight

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Fast winds fanned the flames of wildfires burning across northeast New Mexico on Sunday, grounding firefighting aircraft and complicating work for firefighters as they sought to protect more communities from danger. “It’s been a challenging day. The winds have picked up; they...
LAS VEGAS, NM
WGAU

Dangerous winds, wildfire conditions returning to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — After a few days of calm allowed some families who had fled wildfires raging in northeast New Mexico to return to their homes, dangerous winds picked up again Sunday, threatening to spread burning embers that could ignite new fires and complicate work for firefighters.
LAS VEGAS, NM
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
66K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy