A very specific kind of brain cell dies off in people with Parkinson’s

By Laura Sanders
Science News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep in the human brain, a very specific kind of cell dies during Parkinson’s disease. For the first time, researchers have sorted large numbers of human brain cells in the substantia nigra into 10 distinct types. Just one is especially vulnerable in Parkinson’s disease, the team reports May 5 in Nature...

