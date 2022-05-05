ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals Review Radio: The Who Wants to Pay $20 a Month to Watch the Royals episode

By Max Rieper
Cover picture for the articleMax Rieper, Jeremy Greco, and Matthew LaMar dissect the moribund Royals offense and try to look for some bright spots. They also discuss the promotion of MJ Melendez and...

New video of Vicky White the night before disappearance

The Kansas City Chiefs' draft class got rave reviews from NFL pundits. On Saturday, the rookies saw the field for the first time. The 148th Kentucky Derby was held on Saturday. KCTV5's Neal Jones takes a look back at the Kansas City race horse that made history of its own.
Todd Boehly: Can he mimic Dodger title revamp at Chelsea

For Todd Boehly, the billionaire US businessman heading the consortium buying Chelsea in a 4.25 million-pound ($5.2 million) deal, ownership of a Premier League club is a long-sought move. The turnaround, along with the revitalization of Dodger Stadium, was fueled by a multi-million-dollar media deal and, under Boehly and his co-investors, the Dodgers have eclipsed the New York Yankees as the biggest-spending club in MLB. Boehly and Walter each put up $100 million to buy the Dodgers while more than $1 billion came from Guggenhiem Partners insurance companies.
'Time to get to work': Chiefs hold rookie mini-camp

'My mom is my rock': Chiefs rookies speak on the meaning of Mother's Day. It's a special day in Chiefs Kingdom because it's the second day of rookie minicamp. However, it's also because it's Mother's Day. Second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival wraps up at Arrowhead Stadium. Updated: 27 minutes...
