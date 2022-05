UFC 274 takes place live tonight from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights!. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will face Justin Gaethje. Once the fight begins, Oliveira will officially no longer be the UFC lightweight champion and will not be eligible to win the title due to missing weight by 0.5 pounds. Gaethje, however, can become the undisputed lightweight champion with a victory. Should Oliveira win, his next fight will be for the vacant lightweight championship.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO