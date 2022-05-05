ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Police Dept. Hosts Second Community Conversation Amid Controversy

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Florida law enforcement agency is hosting another community conversation event on Thursday, as it grapples with uproar over a teen's death. The Boynton Beach Police Department is holding a second in a series of events officials say in...

wiod.iheart.com

