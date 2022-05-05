ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Underwater robot collecting ‘never-seen-before’ hurricane information

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

In the name of scientific research, special underwater robots have been through quite an adventure, traveling far and wide and collecting information in every ocean since their deployment more than two decades ago.

But, with the Atlantic hurricane season approaching, Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, provided an inside look at how scientists are using these underwater robots to collect and gather valuable information on hurricanes that will be used for research and forecasts.

Researchers at Rutgers started using the underwater robots more than 20 years ago in 1998, but their recent focus over the past five to 10 years has been studying and helping to forecast hurricanes. These robots go underwater into and through hurricanes -- conditions that are too dangerous for humans -- to gather the information, which is transmitted back to shore.

Dr. Travis Miles is an assistant professor at the Rutgers Center for Ocean Observing Leadership program, which goes by the acronym R-U COOL. He’s helping deploy these battery-powered information-gathering machines.

"We're collecting data that people have never seen before. We're really seeing the details on how the ocean can evolve and change underneath storms and get feedback on those storms," Miles told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline in an interview. "[The robots] collect data every two seconds."

The robots then resurface every three to six hours to send data back to the shore before scientists give it a new waypoint. Since the gliders are entirely autonomous, they use the onboard compass to navigate to the new destination.

Miles said the data collected goes to the federal government to help with forecasts in real-time and is also used in long-term studies. The data is also used in the classroom at Rutgers University where future scientists can hone their skills.

"What’s really exciting is we’re not just doing this as scientists. We’re doing this with students," Miles said. "Data is coming in real-time with students seeing this all happen. So we’re building the next generation of oceanographers and hurricane researchers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUrDy_0fTylHHv00

The gliders make it easy for scientists and researchers to study different variables in the ocean. Attached to the gliders are swappable bays that collect different types of information. One bay studies the ocean acidification, or pH balance in the ocean, while another bay inside the glider studies the temperature and salinity, or amount of salt dissolved in the body of water.

"These gliders move really slow, about 20 kilometers a day. They're pretty slow, but their goal is to be a sustained presence out there in the ocean, ahead of, during and after storms." Miles said. “They profile through the water column by sucking in just a little bit of water in their nose, they get heavy then they sink. And then they push that water back out when they get to the bottom."

As the glider moves along in the ocean, scientists must keep a close eye on it in case there is any interaction with animals. Small amounts of microorganisms can grow on the slow-moving gliders, which can hinder the amount of data collected from the sensors, and even sometimes, sharks or squids have taken a bit out of the glider.

Even though these underwater robots are deployed around the world, Miles said the team wants to get more advanced sensors on the robot in the future, so they can analyze ocean turbulence and understand the ocean mixing process that occurs during a hurricane.

The research being performed by the Rutgers team is similar to work being conducted by other groups of scientists seeking to find a deeper understanding of how hurricanes work.

Last September, a drone ship operated by Saildrone Inc. and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) captured footage from Hurricane Sam, which reached major hurricane strength when it became a Category 4 storm late in the month.

The drone, which was un-crewed, called the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045, was sent into the eye of the storm, where it was able to record wind gusts reaching 91 mph, waves reaching 42 feet in height and it released the first video from inside a hurricane.

Additional reporting from Jillian Angeline.

Additional reporting from Jillian Angeline.

Related
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change

An ocean mass extinction event may not be that far off. Researchers published a new study in the journal Science this month. Scientists say that ocean life could die at levels that rival the biggest mass extinctions in history. New study says ocean mass extinction event is possible in the...
The Independent

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Antarctica Lost an Ice Shelf, but Gained an Island

Collapsing ice shelves on the eastern coast of Antarctica has revealed something never seen before: a landform that might be an island. But this is not the first newly revealed island off the Antarctic coast. A series of islands have appeared as the ice shelves along the continent’s coastline has disintegrated over the past few years.
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

"Doomed" Moon Phobos Is Going To Crash Into Mars

Last week, NASA's Perseverance Rover captured a gorgeous view of Phobos eclipsing the Sun, from the surface of Mars. From the point of view of any Martian microbes lurking out there, the eclipse may have seemed more ominous (yeah ok, there might not be living organisms up there, let alone ones sentient enough to grasp the concept of an eclipse) as the moon is destined by physics to one day slam into the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

‘Unusual’ deep-sea jellyfish discovered off California coast

Scientists have discovered an “unusual” new species of deep-sea jellyfish living in the waters off the California coast. The creature, a type of Atolla jellyfish, was discovered by scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). It lives in the so-called midnight zone of the ocean – between one and four kilometers deep – a mysterious region where light only comes from animals that produce it themselves and the pressure reaches 5,580 pounds a square inch.
WILDLIFE
AccuWeather

Say goodbye to Ida: Name of deadly hurricane retired

A year after the storm caused immense death and catastrophic damage throughout its 1,000-mile path, the name Ida will never again be used in hurricane seasons. Ida will join the ranks of retired storm names after the Category 4 hurricane claimed dozens of lives and wrought widespread destruction across the nation, even when weakening into a tropical rainstorm, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee ruled Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
