Middle school: Westerly Middle tops Thompson

BILLINGS- Two of the top teams in the state played like it on Friday night as Billings Senior shutout Bozeman 10-0, and Billings West blew out Bozeman Gallatin 19-0. Billings Senior got back in the win column after suffering their first two losses of the season last weekend. Kennedy Venner led the Broncs on the mound, striking out 13 batters in the five-inning contest.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO