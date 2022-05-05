Middle school: Westerly Middle tops Thompson

SETH – Heading into Thursday night's sectional tournament semifinals, the Tug Valley High School softball team was just two wins away from reaching the regional tourney. Tug Valley (16-12) went to top seed Sherman on Wednesday night and scored a convincing 9-3 victory over the Tide. That put the...
The spring season is in full effect as athletes from golf and baseball and softball are among the finalists for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week.
LAST WEEK: Post's Trak Crow, Paducah's Talon Blount voted Lone Star Varsity Athletes of the Week
The A-J is taking weekly nominations until noon Sunday and will release its list of...
BILLINGS- Two of the top teams in the state played like it on Friday night as Billings Senior shutout Bozeman 10-0, and Billings West blew out Bozeman Gallatin 19-0. Billings Senior got back in the win column after suffering their first two losses of the season last weekend. Kennedy Venner led the Broncs on the mound, striking out 13 batters in the five-inning contest.
The Norwich Free Academy softball team carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning in its game against host RHAM Thursday. But the Raptors dialed up the pressure in the final frame, putting runners on second and third with one out and their cleanup hitter Linnea Carlson at the plate.
The Fairfield Lady Lions beat the North Adams Lady Devils, 13-1, Thursday in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex. Fairfield improved to 9-1 in the SHAC and 15-3 overall, while North Adams fell to 0-12 in the SHAC and 0-13 overall. The Fairfield Athletic Department...
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 4:30. Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 4:30. Golf: vs. Coventry, Exeter-West Greenwich, at Coventry Pines Country Club, 3:30. Stonington High. Baseball: vs. Plainfield, home, 3:00. Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30. Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:45. Girls tennis: vs....
WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini had a big day in the pitcher's circle and at the plate as Westerly High topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 6-3, in a Division II softball game on Friday. Valentini, a sophomore, allowed zero earned runs on three hits. She struck out 13 and walked three. "Her...
WESTERLY — High school indoor track can be quite challenging. It's difficult to have consistency in training sessions due to the weather. Icy outdoor facilities with the wind chills in the teens are not the ideal conditions in which to be running. Every meet is in Providence. And that...
EAST GREENWICH — Chaia Elwell scored eight goals and assisted on two others as Chariho High outlasted Rocky Hill, 21-14, in a Division II girls lacrosse match on Friday. The eight goals were one off the school record of nine held by Emily St. Lawrence (2021) and Mollie Dyer (2019).
WESTERLY — Jesse Samo had eight kills and Jackson Ogle and Marcus Haik finished with six each as Westerly High swept Central, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball game on Friday. Westerly won by set scores of 24-15, 25-18 and 25-15. Hunter Armitage added 10 assists and two...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Tyler Consolidated baseball coach Rob Jones had an important decision to make. Before he came to a conclusion, Jones felt it was necessary to consult his players for input. Ultimately, the Class A No. 5 Silver Knights opted to issue an intentional walk to Williamstown’s Leewood...
STONINGTON — Stonington High juniors Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka embodied the distinction of "Comeback Player of the Year" this winter. After they both suffered season-ending predicaments in their respective fall sports — Mooney a concussion in football, Gruczka collapsing from dehydration near the end of a championship cross country race — each bounced back to earn All-State honors and more during the indoor track season.
WOONSOCKET — Westerly High goalkeeper Ryder Casady did what he could against unbeaten Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield, but it didn't stop the co-op team from posting a 17-4 victory in a Division II boys lacrosse game Friday. Casady faced 38 shots and made 19 saves, which tied the school...
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Lady Bobcats honored 10 Seniors on Thursday night as they hosted the Buckeye Trail Lady Warriors. The seniors got to enjoy their Senior Night, as the Lady Cats topped Trail 15-5 in a five-inning mercy to improve to 14-5 on the year. Cambridge scored in...
