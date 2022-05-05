ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Middle school: Westerly Middle tops Thompson

Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

WESTERLY — Thomas Fiore and Tyler Falcone combined for nine strikeouts...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Mingo Messenger

Lady Panthers take two in sectionals

SETH – Heading into Thursday night's sectional tournament semifinals, the Tug Valley High School softball team was just two wins away from reaching the regional tourney. Tug Valley (16-12) went to top seed Sherman on Wednesday night and scored a convincing 9-3 victory over the Tide. That put the...
SETH, WV
KULR8

Billings Senior, Billings West shutout Bozeman, Bozeman Gallatin

BILLINGS- Two of the top teams in the state played like it on Friday night as Billings Senior shutout Bozeman 10-0, and Billings West blew out Bozeman Gallatin 19-0. Billings Senior got back in the win column after suffering their first two losses of the season last weekend. Kennedy Venner led the Broncs on the mound, striking out 13 batters in the five-inning contest.
BILLINGS, MT
Chronicle

Warriors’ Run Ends in District-Playoff Loss to Bay

Rochester Pitching — Parrish 6 IP, 9 hits, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Highlights — Pietrus 2-3, RBI; Groninger 1-3, run; Quarnstrom 1-4, run; Hawes 1-4, run;. Hudson’s Bay Pitching — Laddusaw 7 IP, 7 hits, 0 ER, 2 K; Highlights — Haloulos 2-3, 2 RBIs; Soymokil 1-3, RBI;
ROCHESTER, WA
Times Gazette

Fairfield girls thump North Adams, 13-1

The Fairfield Lady Lions beat the North Adams Lady Devils, 13-1, Thursday in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex. Fairfield improved to 9-1 in the SHAC and 15-3 overall, while North Adams fell to 0-12 in the SHAC and 0-13 overall. The Fairfield Athletic Department...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Westerly Sun

High school schedule: Sunday, Monday

Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 4:30. Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 4:30. Golf: vs. Coventry, Exeter-West Greenwich, at Coventry Pines Country Club, 3:30. Stonington High. Baseball: vs. Plainfield, home, 3:00. Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30. Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:45. Girls tennis: vs....
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Softball: Valentini pitches, hits Westerly past EWG

WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini had a big day in the pitcher's circle and at the plate as Westerly High topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 6-3, in a Division II softball game on Friday. Valentini, a sophomore, allowed zero earned runs on three hits. She struck out 13 and walked three. "Her...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: Bulldogs sweep away Central

WESTERLY — Jesse Samo had eight kills and Jackson Ogle and Marcus Haik finished with six each as Westerly High swept Central, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball game on Friday. Westerly won by set scores of 24-15, 25-18 and 25-15. Hunter Armitage added 10 assists and two...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys indoor track: All-Staters Mooney, Gruczka highlight an outstanding Stonington season

STONINGTON — Stonington High juniors Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka embodied the distinction of "Comeback Player of the Year" this winter. After they both suffered season-ending predicaments in their respective fall sports — Mooney a concussion in football, Gruczka collapsing from dehydration near the end of a championship cross country race — each bounced back to earn All-State honors and more during the indoor track season.
STONINGTON, CT

