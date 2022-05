Seven people had to be rescued Friday morning after a dock had broken free and was drifting with people on it at the 13.5-mile marker of the Niangua Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. The post Seven people rescued after dock breaks free at the Niangua Arm of Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO