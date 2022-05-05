ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto models his game after Von Miller

By Joshua Kellem
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos selected Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft last Friday (64th overall).

After being drafted, Bonitto (6-3, 248 pounds) joined newly-acquired Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb as the most notable pass-rushers on the team. Ironically, though, Bonitto drew comparisons to Von Miller — the player he’s helping replace alongside Gregory and the reason the Broncos are able to roster him. The Broncos acquired the 64th overall pick from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the in the Miller trade last year.

On his comparisons to Miller, Bonitto said, “I’ve been watching him since I was young. Really in the game, just watching him, he’s a guy I’ve always looked at as the pinnacle to what the great edge rusher is and he’s the standard of what I want to be.

“Just watching him, just seeing a lot of things he’s done in the game — things I want to accomplish. I know I’m going to have to work to get to where he’s at and to have the success that he’s had — the great things he’s done in this game. He’s definitely at the top of the list, for sure.”

Before the NFL draft, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Bonitto would be a “home run” pick for Denver — if he fell. He did. Now, time will be our judge. Check out Bonitto’s draft bio here.

