Valencia County, NM

Valencia County Animal Shelter seeks donations

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valencia County Animal Shelter is asking for donations to...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
Government Technology

Tens of Thousands Facing Evacuations in New Mexico

(TNS) - Staff and volunteers with Santa Fe-based The Food Depot focused their second annual Star Wars-themed May the Fourth food drive on filling the needs of wildfire evacuees. Workers at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society scurried this week to make room for displaced pets. Other local...
Valencia County, NM
Valencia County, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark offers reduced rates for low-income families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council gave the green light to discounted BioPark admission for lower-income New Mexicans. Councilors directed the Arts and Culture Department to develop a program offering reduced rates for families receiving snap benefits. That would apply to more than half a million New Mexicans. The discount would also apply at […]
KFDA

Owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant

The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear arguments today in the case of the former Portales daycare owners who were convicted of reckless child abuse after leaving two children in a hot car in 2017. Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT. Federal prosecutors filed papers today that contain...
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Public Schools collecting donations for wildfire relief

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is teaming up with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for people impacted by wildfires. The drive starts Monday and donations can be brought to a number of locations including the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, multiple elementary schools, and the Rio Rancho Public Schools district […]
KRQE News 13

Local nursing center celebrates National Nurses Week

Working to celebrate excellence in nursing. The New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence has a mission to advance and engage the nursing community while working to improve the health of New Mexicans. They are promoting National Nurses Week which runs from May 6 to 12. The week is mentioned to...
KRQE News 13

Volunteers are needed at Historic Fairview Cemetary

Volunteers tomorrow should bring gloves, shovels, protective eye-wear and sunscreen. The cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed at Historic Fairview Cemetary. Father of murdered baseball player angry over political …. New Mexico Department of Health reports late spike …. I-40 rehabilitation project to start between Tijeras...
