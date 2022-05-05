ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact Ayaka Event Banner Gets Extension — Here’s What You Need To Know

By John Paul M. Joaquin
itechpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyaka's fans now have more chances to get her from Genshin Impact's event banner. Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse recently announced an extension to Kamisato Ayaka's event banner for an undisclosed time, presumably until it can officially complete and launch update 2.7. Ayaka's banner started on April 19, which is...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Genshin Impact Is STILL Coming to the Nintendo Switch — Why Is It Taking So Long?

Genshin Impact is still coming to the Nintendo Switch. HoYoverse, Genshin Impact's developer, assured players that the game's Nintendo Switch version will come, saying that it is still in development, according to the company's PR team, per GoNintendo. The company previously announced that it was developing the Nintendo Switch version...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

“Spreadsheet simulator” EVE Online is getting real Microsoft Excel support

EVE Online is getting official support for Microsoft Excel. Fans have jokingly called EVE Online a “spreadsheet simulator” for years because, well, a lot of the MMO involves looking at spreadsheets. In 2020, the game even got a spreadsheets-only mode, making it easier for you to keep track of massive space battles even when your computer can’t handle rendering all those ships.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Genshin Impact' Experiences Its First-Ever Delay With the Postponement of Version 2.7

When it comes to Genshin Impact, there's usually no shortage of new content. Each update comes with new characters, a variety of fun events, and story updates to flesh out the world of Teyvat and the people within it. But for the first time since its launch back in September 2020, the next patch has been delayed. Version 2.7 is set to introduce a brand-new 5-star character and a new 4-star character, but it looks like we're getting it later than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Covid#Chinese
itechpost.com

Windows 11 Preview Update Will Break Some Apps – Here’s How To Fix It

Windows 11 users may want to fend off installing one of the more recent preview updates, KB5012643, as Microsoft has warned users that they might experience issues in launching and using the .NET Framework 3.5 applications. The .NET Framework 3.5 applications only impacts systems running on Windows 11, version 21H2,...
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

Leaks of Microsoft's New Email Client 'One Outlook' Look Promising

Microsoft Outlook is getting a new and improved look soon. According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft's pre-installed email client will be upgraded into a simpler, lighter, and more powerful version of itself called "Microsoft One Outlook." Microsoft didn't clarify when the update for Microsoft Outlook will drop. Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
NewsBreak
Sports
GeekyGadgets

Free Deal: Build a Bundle Learn Unity Game Development

Build a Micro-RPG Build a Micro-Strategy Game. The fastest track to success is to learn by doing and in this 3-course bundle, you’ll be able to build real games as you follow along with the lessons. You’ll be working with Godot and Unity engines. Not only will you boost your overall game development skills within these game development engines, but gain essential, fundamental knowledge for coding a variety of strategy game systems that can be expanded further for larger, turn-based projects. Including downloadable project files, these courses will take you through the process of creating 3 different kinds of games — first-person shooter, micro-RPG, and micro-strategy games. Start learning now and come up with real projects to put in your portfolio.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Update Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has disappointing news for subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Right now, Xbox Game Pass is available in two forms. The base form runs at $10 a month. In addition to this, there's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15 a month. For an extra five dollars a month, this version comes with Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a variety of other perks and limited-time offers. There have been rumors that this version is going to further expand with the addition of Ubisoft+. While there have been plenty of rumors of this happening -- including rumors from credible sources -- nothing has come of these rumors. Suffice to say, when Ubisoft seemingly and accidentally confirmed the subscription service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, many Xbox fans got excited. Turns out there's nothing to be excited about though.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Sims 4 pronouns update could be launching very soon

The Sims 4 pronouns update could be launching very soon. Last year, over 20,000 Sims 4 players signed a Change.org petition asking EA to add gender-neutral pronouns to its long-running social simulation series. And their voices were heard loud and clear. Maxis announced in January that it would be releasing an update allowing you to assign your Sims he/him, she/her, and they/them pronouns, as well as input your own custom ones.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Airbnb’s Careers Page Views Jumps to 800,000 After Its Live, Work Anywhere Policy Announcement

Airbnb's career page views dramatically jumped roughly around a whopping 800,000 shortly after its CEO, Brian Chesky, announced its new "live and work anywhere" policy. As per a news story by CNBC, the online marketplace for lodging, which changed how most people travel these days, previously announced that its employees could now choose to work where they feel most productive.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Outriders hasn't made a profit, and may never

Outriders was released in April 2021, heralded by developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix as the future of the looter-shooter—and while we found it a bit of an inconsistent experience, the early signs were of a positive commercial response. Square Enix boasted of 3.5 million players the month after launch, calling it "the company's next major franchise."
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to create and play as Miis in Nintendo Switch Sports

It's no secret that the Wii had a major impact on the gaming market when it launched. That was in no small part due to the game included with each and every system sold, Wii Sports. This title was picked up by people of all ages, despite most never holding a controller before, due to how intuitive it was to play with the motion controls. Fast forward to the Nintendo Switch, and while the system still has the same motion control capabilities, we were left without any similar form of sports title Nintendo Switch Sports finally arrived.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy