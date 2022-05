The Ford Bronco Sport launched for the 2021 model year and quickly found a receptive audience. Bronco Sport sales continue to be strong as the rugged crossover outpaced its competition in Q1 of this year and is one of the fastest-selling used vehicles on the market as used prices are actually higher than new in many instances. Regardless, the Bronco Sport – which was recently named one of the best crossovers priced under $30k – also has an important role to play in Brazil after launching there nearly one year ago in a single trim level at a fancy event. Now, the 2022 Ford Bronco has launched in Brazil, introducing an intriguing new feature, more power, and some new colors to the lineup.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO