Betsy DeVos: Parents realized their children were held hostage to a government-run union controlled system

By The Journal Editorial Report
 3 days ago

Comments / 57

wvwop
2d ago

Says the women that makes her millions by reclaiming faulty student loans... No wonder she wants Americans to pay for K thru 12 also....

Reply(12)
17
Cpl. K Lee
2d ago

Do people understand that unions and the Federal government is what allowed for the middle class! What interesting is all the union hate is against teachers, nursing and people working in business. People say nothing about police or fire unions. Can't have it both ways, you either are for or against unions!

Reply
10
Ruth
2d ago

Betsy needs to be quiet. She set education back 10 years during her 4 year term as US Education Secretary!

Reply(4)
18
#Held Hostage
