Public Safety

Photo of Weapon Man Had in Possession When He Attacked Dave Chapelle

By Chris Reed
 4 days ago
We now have a photo of the weapon that the man had in his possession when he attacked comedian, Dave Chappelle. The man who rushed to the stage and attacked Chappelle had a weapon on him when he hit the stage...

