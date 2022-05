When you’re sitting with the 24th overall pick in the draft, it’s important to temper expectations. There are a lot of teams picking ahead of you, so the chances of landing a first-round graded player are rather bleak. That is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys were facing on the first day of the draft, and it would have taken all the stars to align just right for them to come away with one of the top collegiate players in this draft.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO