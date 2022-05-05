ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty plunges, crown firms after Polish and Czech cenbanks hike rates

By Anita Komuves
 3 days ago

(Updates with Czech, Polish cenbank decision, market reaction) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the Czech National Bank hiked rates more than expected while the Polish zloty weakened following the decision by the Polish central bank to raise its base rate by less than analysts' estimates. Policymakers in central Europe continued to tighten monetary policy as they tackle soaring inflation while also weighing the risks of the war in Ukraine. "All CEE central banks now have to contend with added real economic risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note before the rate hikes. The Czech central bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.75%, the highest since 1999, as inflation soared on global price shocks combined with a tight domestic labour market. The move was bigger than the 50 basis point hike seen by a Reuters poll of analysts and the bank said after the decision that the board may hike interest rates further at upcoming monetary policy meetings. The Czech crown was 0.37% up against the euro on the day, trading at 24.550 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty fell more than 0.6% after the rate hike, reversing gains of about 0.5% just before the rate decision. It was last down 0.06% on the day, trading at 4.6780 versus the common currency. The National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.25%, below forecasts. Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint eased after the central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender, as expected. The currency weakened 0.59% to trade at 381.11 per euro. Late last month the National Bank of Hungary raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4%. Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw easing 1.19% while Budapest fell 1.19%. Prague added 0.05% and Bucharest gained 0.75%. CEE SNAPSH AT MARKETS OT 1620 CET CURREN CIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.550 24.640 +0.37 +1.31 = crown => 0 0 % % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 381.11 378.85 -0.59% -3.08% = forint => 00 00 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6780 4.6750 -0.06% -1.86% = zloty => EURRON Romania <EURRON 4.9480 4.9464 -0.03% +0.00 = n leu => % EURHRK Croatia <EURHRK 7.5380 7.5495 +0.15 -0.27% = n kuna => % EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.60 117.65 +0.04 -0.02% = dinar => 00 00 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1323.0 1322.3 +0.05 8 700 % .BUX Budapes 42654. 43170. -1.19% -15.90 t 85 67 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1782.7 1812.5 -1.65% -21.36 > 1 6 % .BETI Buchare 12539. 12445. +0.75 -4.00% st 19 70 % .SBITO Ljublja <.SBITO 1162.2 1161.8 +0.04 -7.42% P na P> 6 1 % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2130.2 2113.5 +0.79 +2.45 > 1 5 % % .BELEX Belgrad <.BELEX 819.36 820.36 -0.12% -0.17% 15 e 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 605.42 602.52 +0.48 -4.76% > % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT= <CZ2YT= 5.5290 0.1670 +527b +19bp RR 2-year RR> ps s CZ5YT= <CZ5YT= 4.8690 0.0790 +415b +9bps RR 5-year RR> ps CZ10YT <CZ10YT 4.6310 0.3030 +363b +29bp =RR 10-year =RR> ps s Poland PL2YT= <PL2YT= 6.8010 -0.015 +654b +1bps RR 2-year RR> 0 ps PL5YT= <PL5YT= 7.1350 0.0630 +642b +7bps RR 5-year RR> ps PL10YT <PL10YT 6.5870 -0.020 +559b -4bps =RR 10-year =RR> 0 ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 6.23 6.22 6.14 5.53 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.89 8.34 8.50 6.78 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 7.73 7.76 7.71 6.24 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes **************************************** ********************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

